Highlights Arsenal face injury concerns with the absences of Thomas Partey and Gabriel Jesus for the next few weeks, forcing Mikel Arteta to revise his options.

Eddie Nketiah's lack of potency in the final third is worrying, with a goal conversion rate of just 10% and minimal shots on target per game.

Arteta should consider giving Kai Havertz an opportunity in attack and show his quality in the frontline.

Arsenal are back in action this afternoon as the Gunners welcome bottom-of-the-table Sheffield United at the Emirates Stadium.

Mikel Arteta’s side remain unbeaten in the 2023/24 Premier League after nine games played, with the Blades arriving in contrasting form, as they’re still without a win in the early stages of their top-flight return.

The north Londoners return to playing at home for the first time since their win over Manchester City, with Arteta having to settle for a draw against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge last time out.

Arsenal team news against Sheffield United

The draw in west London was a thrilling affair for the neutral, but from an Arsenal point of view, it symbolised a host of weaknesses in the side when up against a Chelsea side that the Gunners beat home and away last term.

The week started positively for Arteta, who saw his squad win away to Sevilla in the Champions League on Tuesday. However, the joy of the result was soon snuffed out as a fresh wave of injuries plagued the favoured XI.

During his pre-match press conference, the Spaniard revealed that both Thomas Partey and Gabriel Jesus, two crucial members of Arsenal’s matchday squad, would be absent for the next few weeks due to injury.

With Champions League, Carabao Cup and Premier League challenges coming thick and fast, Arteta must revise his options and submit the best solution going forward, with many questions to be answered over his selection.

The stats that show why Kai Havertz should replace Gabriel Jesus

Luckily for the manager, Arsenal are blessed with an array of talent within their squad - particularly going forward - which could ease the blow to Jesus if the correct combination is summoned.

Eddie Nketiah has commonly been selected to lead the line previously in the Brazilian’s absence, though his lack of potency in the final third is worrying, with his start to the season being underwhelming thus far.

Eddie Nketiah 2023/24 Premier League Statistic Average Appearances 9 Goals 2 Shots on target per game 0.4 Big chances missed 3 Goal conversion % 10% Big chances created 0 Key passes per game 0.6 Figures via Sofascore

In the league, the Englishman has a goal conversion rate of just 10%, not helped by his mere average of just 0.4 shots on target per game, telling of his inability to cause a significant threat going forward.

What’s most concerning is that the 24-year-old has featured in all of Arsenal’s league fixtures this season, with little progression to show for his minutes.

On paper, Sheffield United at home should be an opportunity for the Gunners to find their stride in their alternated team, and what better time than to re-trial £65m signing Kai Havertz in the frontline?

The German has had a slow start to life in north London after making the switch from Chelsea, but there’s also been a lack of consistency regarding the position he’s deployed at.

While his confidence seems jaded from his underwhelming start at Arsenal, a player with 107 domestic career goals at the age of 24 knows how to find the net, suggesting that Arteta should give him the opportunity to rebuild this afternoon.

Havertz netted seven goals in the league last term for Chelsea, three more than Nketiah’s 2022/23 tally, as well as portraying a far greater creative threat than the Londoner, who averaged only 0.3 key passes per game last season to Havertz’s 1.1.

Standing at 6 foot 4, the Germany international could also add more of a physical presence to the Gunners’ attacking trio, with the Blades having the ability to give the Champions League winner a challenge to unearth his form at Arsenal.

Once lauded as “magnificent” by talent scout Jacek Kulig, the key to unlocking Havertz’s quality in north London is undoubtedly his confidence, and by unleashing him over Nketiah this afternoon, Arteta could show his trust in the summer signing.