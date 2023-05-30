Arsenal have been linked to an attacking midfielder ahead of the summer transfer window, in a signing that could boost Mikel Arteta’s squad depth.

The Gunners fell just five points short of winning their first Premier League title since 2004 this season, after leading the pack for the majority of the term.

Now, Arteta will turn his attention to the transfer window, as the north Londoners are in need of reinforcements ahead of the 2023/24 campaign if they are to challenge once again.

What’s the latest on Matheus Franca to Arsenal?

As reported by journalist Artur Petrosyan last week, Arsenal reportedly had an opening bid for Flamengo midfielder Matheus Franca rejected.

The Gunners’ opening offer of £15m was declined by the Brazilian club, with Newcastle United also interested in the player.

The 19-year-old is highly rated in South America, having recently graduated from Flamengo’s academy.

What could Matheus Franca bring to Arsenal?

Lauded as being one of the most “exciting” teenagers by talent scout Jacek Kulig, the "big talent" would be a worthy young gem to have in any side.

The Brazilian plays predominantly in advanced midfield, featuring at times on the flanks to showcase his versatility, as supported by Kulig’s praise explaining that the youngster can play "almost everywhere”.

While Arsenal’s attack is packed with talent, there is always room for more, as the Gunners have learned this season in falling short due to squad depth.

In signing a young talent, Arteta could not only replicate the success that was uncovered when the club signed the unknown talent of Gabriel Martinelli from Ituano but also replicate past heroes that have graced the position at the club.

The Emirates has played host to a number of graceful attacking midfielders over the years, not many as adored as Santi Cazorla, who enjoyed a six-year stay in the capital.

Arsenal could have a player with the potential to replicate the threat in midfield of Cazorla by signing Franca, who undoubtedly has a huge career ahead of him.

The similarities between the two are already evident, as supported through their playing styles focusing on the art of passing and playing the ball off the ground - as per WhoScored.

In 2019, the Spaniard had the highest 1v1 dribbling success rate in Europe with 89.13%, as well as averaging 2.35 progressive carries in La Liga that season, comparable to Franca’s 2.96 per 90 at Flamengo.

The young Brazilian ranks highly in terms of a range of attributes that the former Arsenal ace excelled in, making 3.98 progressive passes per 90 as well as registering 6.34 touches in the attacking penalty area per 90 - as per FBref.

Such numbers showcase the 19-year-old’s ability on the ball, as well as in terms of getting forward in attack.

Introducing a young and hungry talent, particularly one who can score goals from midfield like Cazorla - Franca bagged eight in the 2022 term - would be a fantastic addition for Arteta to integrate into his squad.

Indeed, it would crucially also fall in a position that could encourage competition to increase individual performance and ultimately increase depth in quality.

While the little Spaniard is irreplaceable to some in Arsenal’s midfield, Franca could give fans a glimpse of what they’ve been missing in his absence if he is to arrive in north London this summer.