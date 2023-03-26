Arsenal's Hale End academy could have its latest prodigy in the shape of talented young midfielder Mauro Bandeira, who has been resounding in his exploits across his formative years in north London.

Having stormed into title contention this season, Mikel Arteta's Gunners are one of the most esteemed outfits in Europe at present, a newfound stature that shows little sign of crumbling given the meticulous and measured approach taken over the past few years.

Progress has not been as expeditious as certain segments of the fan base might have liked, with Arteta failing to qualify for the Champions League in any of his six seasons since signing for the club at the midpoint of the 2019/20 season, though he did glean the FA Cup that very season.

The emergence of Bukayo Saka, Emile Smith Rowe and Reiss Nelson, three Hale End graduates to have played an important role over Arteta's tenure, has been a staple of the current success, with the £106m-rated Saka one of the world's most coveted forwards and Nelson remarkably salvaging a vital victory against Bournemouth in the division recently; Smith Rowe has spent large portions of the term injured, but netted 11 times last year.

With this in mind, Arteta must now delve back into his formative ranks and unearth the latest gem in Bandeira, who could even adopt the beloved Aaron Ramsey's mantle in north London.

Who is Mauro Bandeira?

The dynamic central midfielder can occupy a wealth of roles in the midfield department, having also been known to play out wide and in central and wide defensive roles.

A distinguished veteran at formative level, Bandeira has made 61 appearances for Arsenal's varying youth outfits, scoring four goals and registering ten assists.

Hailed as "powerful" for his stinging strikes by journalist Layth Yousif, the 19-year-old signed his first professional contract last summer and was hailed by the club's official website as a "key player".

Should Bandeira continue his development at a rate that pushes him into senior contention, he could indeed emulate the past success of Ramsey, who made 369 displays for the Premier League giants and scored 64 goals and 66 assists, integral in winning the FA Cup on three occasions.

Once heralded as "the best attacking midfielder in the Premier League" by Steven Gerrard, who knows a thing or two about flourishing as a central engine on English soil, Ramsey has averaged 1.6 shots and 1.2 key passes over the duration of his career, as per WhoScored, illustrating an efficiency and output in front of goal, both direct and as an auxiliary presence.

Bandeira will certainly hope to reap similar rewards as his career takes flight, and the £88k-rated gem will benefit from his "lively" approach to his play, as remarked by the aforementioned Yousif.

Like Ramsey, he can gallop from box to box at high energy, with striking similarities seen in their ability to carve out chances and also find the net.

Versatility is also a key component of the Welshman's game, with his ability to play out on the flanks, as well as through the middle paying a further fact that marries the two players together.

Arsenal are now growing into a cohesive and fearsome outfit, capable of wreaking havoc on any opposition, and Bandeira will continue to ply his diligent work and await the opportune moment to unleash his skills onto the senior scene.