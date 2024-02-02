It wasn't just a quiet transfer window for Arsenal in January; it was practically silent.

Like many of their closest rivals, Mikel Arteta's side opted not to make a single signing. Instead, they just sent a few youngsters out on loan and saved their funds for a potentially blockbuster summer - at least, that's the hope among fans anyway.

One of the players who was constantly touted for a move to the Emirates was Everton's midfield titan, Amadou Onana, and while the Arsenal faithful will be ruing the missed opportunity he represented, his absence could leave the path open for a promising all-action midfielder from Hale End.

Arsenal's pursuit of Amadou Onana

The Toffees' Belgian powerhouse has long been on the Gunners' radar, with stories of their interest popping up in January 2023, just half a season after the midfielder had signed for the club.

However, while the rumours have persisted ever since, they went into overdrive last month, with reports suggesting that to complete the deal, Arsenal might have had to pay a fee of up to £90m.

It seems as if the potential for an enormous price tag is precisely why the transfer never materialised, as with the Gunners - and many others - now acutely aware of how much bite the league's profit and sustainability rules have, it isn't worth the risk.

That said, it isn't all bad news, as one of Hale End's most promising youngsters is on the precipice of making the step-up, and in the absence of Onana, he might just get a chance.

Why Jack Henry-Francis could become Arsenal's own Onana

Jack Henry-Francis is one of Arsenal's most promising youngsters at the moment, and while it would be absurd to expect the 20-year-old to come into the first team this season and have the sort of impact a Premier League experienced 22-year-old Onana would have, there is nothing to suggest that he couldn't reach that level in the coming years - and at a substantially cheaper cost.

Now, the first similarity between the pair is where they play on the pitch. In 45 of the young Irishman's 60 games, he has started as a six; in 98 of Onana's 144 games, he has done the same.

Interestingly, the Ireland U21 star is far more of an attacking threat, with his seven goals and seven assists in just 60 games, meaning he averages a goal involvement every 4.2 games.

In comparison, the former LOSC Lille gem has scored 12 goals and provided five assists in his 144 games, meaning he averages a goal involvement every 8.47 matches.

Jack Henry-Francis' Youth Statistics Appearances 60 Goals 7 Assists 7 Goal Involvements per game 0.23 All Stats via Transfermarkt

With the number of appearances he has under his belt for both the U18 and U23 sides combined with his effectiveness in front of goal all at the age of just 20, it's easy to see why Arsenal's former U23 manager, Kevin Betsy, told The Athletic that the youngster was doing "exceptionally well" back in 2022.

Ultimately, Arsenal's talented young Irishman is not going to just waltz into the first team this season, nor should he be expected to, but his talent is undeniable and with the right coaching he could have an extremely bright future in the game; a future made all the more possible by the failure to sign Onana.