Journalist Charles Watts has shared that an esteemed member of the Arsenal squad, who manager Mikel Arteta is "going to need", could be sold by the Emirates Stadium hierarchy.

Players who could leave Arsenal in January or next summer

There are a few potential departees who face uncertain futures at N5 right now, perhaps most notably left-back Kieran Tierney, who hasn't made a single appearance in all competitions since suffering a hamstring injury at Euro 2024.

Tierney is out of Arteta's plans at Arsenal, and sporting director Edu Gaspar could even green-light a January exit deal for the Scotsman. The writing appears on the wall for him, and this is something Tierney has come to terms with behind the scenes.

"Had that injury not happened, I’m sure Tierney would have been playing for another club right now," said Watts via his Dailybriefing recently.

Arsenal's next five Premier League games Date Bournemouth (away) October 19 Liverpool (home) October 27 Newcastle United (away) November 2 Chelsea (away) November 10 Nottingham Forest (home) November 23

"That was certainly the plan anyway, following his loan spell with Real Sociedad last season. But the injury put an end to any chances of a move and the focus now is on the left-back getting himself back fully fit ahead of the January window. He’s not in Mikel Arteta’s plans anymore. That’s been clear for a long time and Tierney accepts that. There is no animosity there."

The arrival of Riccardo Calafiori in the summer has cast doubt on the future of another left-back option in Arteta's squad - Poland international Jakub Kiwior. The former Spezia starlet can play at both left centre-back and further wide, but so can Calafiori, and the latter has started this new Premier League campaign in impressive fashion.

Kiwior is expected to leave Arsenal in January after falling down the pecking order, with uncertainty also surrounding midfield duo Jorginho and Thomas Partey as their contracts expire next summer.

There has been talk of a potential contract extension for Partey, though, following his stellar form this season. The Ghanaian, who was forced to sit out the latest round of international matches through illness, has started all seven of their opening league matches and impressed as an anchor in Arteta's midfield.

Arsenal could decide to sell Gabriel Jesus next summer

Kai Havertz's excellent performances have resulted in £265,000-per-week striker Gabriel Jesus falling down Arteta's priority choice list as well.

The Brazilian, despite possessing "world-class" ability, has been criticised for some of his performances this season, and is yet to get off the mark for Arsenal in all competitions, leading to reports claiming Jesus could be on the way out of Arsenal as Palmeiras eye up a move for the ex-Man City star.

Now, Watts has shared his own update, stating this could be Jesus' final season at Arsenal and Edu could decide to sell next summer.

“Gabriel Jesus is clearly struggling for confidence right now," said the reporter.

"You can see that by the way he’s playing. He’s thinking about things too much and taking too many touches when he’s in possession. When Jesus is at his best he does things off the cuff. He creates chaos with his movement and his work rate. But right now he’s bringing more confusion than chaos with his play. I think there’s certainly a chance this could be his final season at the club, but obviously that is a decision that will be taken in the summer should any suitable offers arrive.

“I do expect Arsenal to bring in a forward and that would limit Jesus’ chances further. He’s way behind Kai Havertz now in the pecking order and it’s tough to see him turning that round at present given the form of both players.

“But whatever happens he still has a big part to play this season.

“Arsenal are going to need Jesus, so it’s crucial they help him improve and find his confidence again because if they can do that then they have a player who has the quality to still have a major say on this campaign.”