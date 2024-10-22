Arsenal could explore a quick January deal for one "key" £40 million transfer target after Bukayo Saka's injury blow, with plans to sign another left-winger "accelerated" as Edu Gaspar sets his sights on an in-form star.

Bukayo Saka injury prompts Arsenal search for new winger

During the international break, Saka was forced off with a leg injury in England's embarrassing 2-1 home defeat to minnows Greece in the UEFA Nations League.

It caused quite a stir among both supporters and critics, with reports suggesting that Saka suffered a hamstring problem. The £195,000-per-week winger, who scored 20 goals and bagged a further 13 assists in all competitions last season, has continued in that same form this campaign with three goals and seven assists in total already.

Arsenal's next five Premier League games Date Liverpool (home) October 27 Newcastle United (away) November 2 Chelsea (away) November 10 Nottingham Forest (home) November 23 West Ham United (away) November 30

He is quite simply imperative to the way Arsenal play and his contribution in the final third is near-irreplaceable, so the prospect of losing Saka for an extended period would be very damaging to their Premier League title prospects.

Luckily for Arsenal, the 23-year-old's injury isn't serious, and there is a chance Saka could feature against Shakhtar Donetsk in the Champions League tonight - pending a late fitness test.

Nevertheless, in the event Saka or any other star player succumbs to a long-term injury, it is believed Arsenal are plotting to sign back-ups to key squad members.

“I’m sure they’re already looking to strengthen in that position,” said former recruitment chief Mick Brown to Football Insider, who remains very well-connected within the game.

“I’ve heard the Arsenal hierarchy have held discussions about what happens if certain players get injured, and that includes Saka. They want to get to a point where they have a solid backup for every player in their starting XI. Long-term, they’ll be planning to strengthen in every position."

Arsenal chiefs have their eyes on Antoine Semenyo as a backup option for Saka, amid his fine start to the campaign at Bournemouth. However, another target on their radar comes in the form of Brentford winger Bryan Mbeumo.

Arsenal may explore quick January deal for Mbeumo

According to Football Insider, the Cameroon international has emerged as a "key" target for Arteta's side after impressing the Arsenal recruitment team.

It is believed Arsenal could explore a quick January deal for Mbeumo as well, coming after Saka's injury blow, which has pushed the Gunners into considering the signing of a new left-winger mid-season.

Brentford are believed to have set a £40 million price tag for the 25-year-old, who has racked up six goals in nine league appearances this season and is Thomas Frank's pivotal forward.

Mbeumo's bagged 56 goals and 42 assists in 209 appearances for the Bees since joining them from Troyes in 2019, and he's out of contract in 2026, which could make him an astute option in either January or next summer.