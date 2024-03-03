Within their ranks, Arsenal have a vast array of talent at their disposal. This is shown by their position in the Premier League table over the last couple of seasons.

The 2023/24 in particular is one where Mikel Arteta's men have shone. The Gunners find themselves residing in third place and have won each of their last six top-flight games.

This includes a statement win against fellow title rivals, Liverpool, whom they managed to sneak three goals past.

This win set the north London club on something of a winning streak as they are yet to lose a game since their triumph at the Emirates.

This winning streak has included victories such as their 5-0 thrashing of Burnley and even a 6-0 dismantling of fellow Londoners, West Ham United.

Whilst a lot of their form is down to the tactical decisions of Arteta, the performances their players have been putting in have been phenomenal, thus vindicating the decision to loan out stars such as Albert Sambi Lokonga.

How Lokonga has performed this season

Despite making 15 appearances for Arsenal last season, Lokonga was loaned out in the summer to Premier League newcomers, Luton Town.

Since then, he has appeared a total of 14 times for Rob Edwards' side and has managed to assist his teammates a total of two times, even recently receiving praise from Jurgen Klopp for his form away from the Emirates.

Equally, in ten of the squad's last 11 top-flight games, Lokonga has played the full 90 minutes a total of five times. This not only shows how much has developed whilst being with the Hatters, but it also shows that Edwards sees potential in the youngster.

It's a major change from the start of the season where, in Luton's first ten Premier League games, the midfielder was left out of the squad for eight of them, with injury yet again playing its part.

However, despite his clear advancements on the pitch, there is another Arsenal loanee who is currently creating waves in the footballing world whom Arteta should consider unleashing next season - that player being Charlie Patino.

Why Charlie Patino is perfect for Arteta's system

Patino has been with Arsenal since he was 11 years old, when he was signed from Luton for a fee in the region of £10k.

Since then, he has made his senior debut for the Gunners in the Carabao Cup back in December 2021, in what was quite a memorable first senior outing.

The youngster managed to slot a goal past Sunderland in the quarter-finals of the competition and helped Arteta's side in their 5-1 win.

In the following two seasons, Patino has been loaned out to the Championship and represented both Blackpool and Swansea.

However, it's during his spell in Wales that he has seen the most improvement. He has become pivotal to the squad and has played a total of 29 games and has contributed to four goals and four assists in all competitions.

Respected data analyst Ben Mattinson has even claimed that the youngster would "explode in Arteta's system." With the current form that the 20-year-old finds himself in, it wouldn't be a surprise to see the thriving youngster unleashed in Arsenal's first team next season.

With competition for places rife in Arteta's midfield ranks, this promotion for Patino could, however, leave Lokonga without a spot in the squad and staring down the barrel of a temporary or permanent exit this summer...