Arsenal have been showing serious interest in a £24 million striker "in recent days", and a report suggests that an offer may already be on the table.

Edu set to sign "important" new centre-forward for Arsenal

A new number nine coming to the Emirates Stadium is certainly one to watch as we slowly approach the summer window, as backed by reliable media sources like Fabrizio Romano.

Romano, among others, has claimed that Arsenal will sign an "important" new striker to provide Mikel Arteta with that extra attacking edge, coming as both Eddie Nketiah and Gabriel Jesus stand out as the Spaniard's only two senior centre-forward options.

In terms of goalscoring output, Arsenal have actually been one of the best top-flight sides of 2024, but this hasn't deterred sporting director Edu as the transfer chief seeks a world-class out-and-out number nine.

Arsenal's top scorers in all competitions this season Goals Bukayo Saka 18 Leandro Trossard 13 Martin Odegaard 10 Kai Havertz 10 Gabriel Jesus 8

Kai Havertz, over the course of 2023/2024, has performed well in a makeshift forward role at times - but it's arguable that the German isn't exactly a guaranteed 20-plus goal-per-season outlet at Arteta's disposal - and the same can be said for Jesus.

The likes of Victor Osimhen, Ivan Toney, Viktor Gyokeres and others have been linked with moves to Hale End, with Arsenal casting their net far and wide in search of a clinical front man.

"It's no great secret that Arsenal want to sign a striker this summer," said journalist Charles Watts last month.

"When the window opens it will be the priority, along with a midfielder and potentially another wide attacker. It will be interesting to see whether they move for Victor Osimhen. He, like Toney, is a player they like and I know that his representatives have visited Arsenal's training ground for talks with Edu.

"Those talks took place in the summer when Arsenal eventually signed Gabriel Jesus. Jesus was always the priority that year, but Osimhen was definitely a player they viewed as a serious alternative. That interest will remain, but the Nigerian could prove to be too costly an option in a summer given Arsenal want to spread their budget around as they look to take the squad to the next level."

Another intriguing option for Arsenal is Feyenoord forward Santiago Gimenez.

Arsenal might have just made an offer to sign Gimenez

The Mexico international has scored 21 goals and registered five assists in just under 30 Eredivisie starts for Arne Slot's side this season, which has alerted Gunners chiefs ahead of the summer window's opening.

According to Mexican news outlet Vamos Cruz Azul, an offer has been submitted for the 23-year-old, and Arsenal are one of the two sides who could've tabled the bid for Gimenez. It's added that Arsenal have displayed a serious interest "in recent days", making them sure-fire candidates to have sent the proposal.

It's 50/50 as to whether they've made the official approach, but the news still comes as enticing given Gimenez's "sensational" form over 2023/2024. Feyenoord, for their part, apparently value him at around £24 million - which could be deemed a bargain.