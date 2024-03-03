Arsenal have conducted some brilliant business in recent years, with Mikel Arteta rebuilding the squad, allowing them to challenge for a first Premier League title since the invincible campaign of 2003/04.

The board have backed the Spaniard heavily in recent campaigns, with the club spending upwards of £200m alone so far this season - with the likes of Declan Rice and Kai Havertz arriving at the Emirates.

The investment has allowed the Gunners to challenge the likes of Manchester City and Liverpool for the title, with Arteta's side currently five points off the summit, with a game in hand.

Players such as Gabriel, William Saliba and Ben White have all impressed for the Gunners, with the club currently having the best defensive record in the division.

However, the club sold a player back in 2020 that could've bolstered their already impressive defensive record even further.

Emiliano Martínez's stats at Arsenal

Emiliano Martínez joined Arsenal as a youngster from Argentinian side Independiente back in 2009, with the goalkeeper originally signing a youth contract.

He was handed a first-team deal in 2010 as an 18-year-old, before enjoying multiple loan spells up and down the Football League.

The Argentinian had three loan stints in the space of three years, joining Oxford United, Sheffield Wednesday and Rotherham United - making 20 appearances over the three seasons.

He also had three more loan spells during his time at Arsenal, with Martinez joining Wolves, Getafe and Reading before 2019 where he had his breakthrough for the Gunners.

Emi Martinez: Under each Arsenal manager Manager Games played Arsene Wenger 13 Unai Emery 8 Freddie Ljungberg 1 Mikel Arteta 16 Stats via Transfermarkt.

An injury to Bernd Leno saw the 'keeper be handed his first-team chance against Brighton during the 2019/20 campaign. Martinez took his opportunity with both hands, starting in the FA Cup final against Chelsea - making crucial saves and allowing the Gunners to claim their 14th FA Cup.

Despite the 6 foot 5 stopper's impressive form, he was replaced upon Leno's return from injury, with Martinez leaving the club in the hunt for consistent first-team minutes.

Emiliano Martínez's stats since leaving Arsenal

Since leaving the Emirates in 2020 to join Aston Villa for £20m, Martinez has made 146 appearances for the club, keeping 49 clean sheets as he helps Unai Emery's side push for a Champions League spot.

However, his biggest success since leaving the Gunners didn't come at Villa. The goalkeeper played a crucial role in Argentina's World Cup triumph in 2022, with the 31-year-old making a key save in the penalty shootout victory over France in the final.

His performances not only won Argentina the tournament for a third time, but also the Goalkeeper of the Tournament award after keeping three clean sheets on the way to the victory.

His subsequent form over the last couple of years since his departure from Arsenal, Martinez has seen his market value soar to £26m, as per Football Transfers. Interestingly, that's £4m more than current Gunners number one David Raya who has been the topic of much debate since arriving in north London.

Although Raya has demonstrated his qualities in recent months, the club could've saved a lot of money by putting trust in Martinez, with the Argentinian now up there with some of the best 'keepers in world football.