Arsenal could now accept a loan bid for one £120,000-per-week player, after he made one thing crystal clear to club chiefs behind the scenes.

Players who could be sold by Arsenal before August 30

Summer deadline day is in just over a month's time, and as Edu Gaspar's recruitment team look to add more fresh faces, there is also the possibility of other players leaving Arsenal - either on loan or permanently.

Two notable senior players in Mohamed Elneny and Cedric Soares departed London Colney when their contracts expired on June 30, while both Albert Sambi Lokonga and Nuno Tavares sealed loan moves elsewhere.

Tavares joined Lazio on an initial season-loan, which includes a mandatory buy-clause set at £7.5 million. The Portuguese, with his permanent transfer a formality at the end of next season, put pen to paper on a five-year deal with Marco Baroni's side.

Lokonga was persuaded to join Sevilla on a temporary deal by former Leeds United director Victor Orta, and that deal also includes a rumoured buy-option set at around £10 million.

“I had some conversations with Victor,” said Lokonga on joining Sevilla.

“We had the opportunity to talk a long time ago and today it finally came true. For me the most convincing thing is the opportunity to return to Europe and win again. I want to be part of the team, be part of the history of the club and participate in everything I can."

Mikel Arteta is very likely to see a few other interesting names part company, which could include the likes of Thomas Partey, Aaron Ramsdale, Kieran Tierney, Reiss Nelson, Eddie Nkeitah and Emile Smith Rowe.

All the aforementioned players have been linked with moves away, but one player they're struggling to find a buyer for is £120,000-per-week second-choice keeper Ramsdale.

Arsenal may now accept loan bid for Ramsdale after clear message

The England international lost his place to David Raya last season, and the 25-year-old has made it clear to club chiefs that he won't be sitting on the bench all season again.

That is according to HITC, who also say Arsenal could now accept a loan bid for Ramsdale, due to the difficulty in finding permanent suitors. The north Londoners value him at around £40 million, and it is believed clubs are reluctant to pay such a sum for Ramsdale.

In any case, the former Bournemouth keeper is tipped to inevitably leave this summer, but a lot will depend on just how far sides are willing to go for him.

"It’s a matter of when Ramsdale leaves, not if," said reliable journalist Charles Watts. “The key thing for Arsenal is getting value for money. I saw an initial fee of £15 million mentioned in reports last week and that is quite frankly ridiculous. Arsenal signed Ramsdale for nearly £30m two years ago and he has developed into a far better keeper since then.

“He’s still young, he’s homegrown, an established England international and has a long-term contract. Yes, interested clubs will know that Arsenal’s stance in any negotiations will be weakened somewhat given he is now clearly behind David Raya in the pecking order, but that shouldn’t mean the club should basically give him away."