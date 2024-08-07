Arsenal could table an eight-figure transfer bid to sign an ex-Olympian, with manager Mikel Arteta personally green-lighting a move for him.

The next signing Arsenal could make after Riccardo Calafiori

The Gunners have sealed just one outfield signing this summer window in defender Riccardo Calafiori, who joined the club in an initial £34 million deal from Bologna plus add-ons.

The 22-year-old comes with plenty of promise, having just stood out as a star player for Italy at Euro 2024, and was a sore miss for the Azzurri when Luciano Spaletti's side crashed out to Switzerland in the Last 16.

Calafiori also helped Bologna to qualify for the Champions League next season, with his ability to play as both a centre-back and left-back potentially coming as a very big draw for Arteta and sporting director Edu Gaspar.

Riccardo Calafiori's Bologna Statistics 2023-24 Serie A Games 30 Goal Contributuion 7 Clean Sheets 15 Interceptions Per 90 Minutes 1.92 Tackles Per 90 Minutes 1.80 via WhoScored

That being said, if the ex-FC Basel starlet finishes this summer window as Arsenal's only major signing bar David Raya, it would be deemed an unsuccessful summer window - especially considering Arsenal's desire to finally beat Man City to the Premier League title.

After Calafiori, reports have centered around the possibility of bringing in a new midfielder and forward. Declan Rice, Jorginho, Fabio Vieira and Thomas Partey currently occupy the middle of the park for Arsenal, but the latter has been heavily linked with an exit all summer, and has entered the final year of his contract.

Partey has attracted interest from Saudi Arabia and Turkey ahead of a potential Emirates Stadium departure, but if the Ghanaian does find a new home before deadline day on August 30, Arsenal would need a replacement.

Edu and Arteta's desire to bring in a new midfielder has lead to their serious interest in Real Sociedad midfielder Mikel Merino, who has been heavily linked with a move to the Premier League this last fortnight.

The 28-year-old, like Calafiori, impressed at the Euros - scoring Spain's winner against host nation Germany in the quarter-finals. He eventually went on to win the illustrious tournament with his nation, and Merino's performances at club level weren't bad either.

He scored eight goals and registered five assists in 45 appearances across all competitions for Sociedad last season, and with Merino's contract expiring next year, the former Newcastle ace could be an astute option for Edu.

Arsenal eye opening bid for Merino after Arteta green-light

Diario AS and journalist Asier Aurrekoetxea, the player is determined to leave Sociedad for a fresh challenge, coming after other reports have claimed Merino is awaiting a move to join Arsenal specifically.

Aurrekoetxea writes that Arteta has personally green-lit an Arsenal move for Merino, and they could make a formal eight-figure opening bid of around £26 million to finally get him over the line after weeks of talks.

Elsewhere, Fabrizio Romano has stated that talks are ongoing, but it is all verbal, with no formal offer on the table just yet for the ex-Olympian who represented Spain at the 2020 competition in Tokyo.