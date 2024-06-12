Arsenal may now turn to a £34 million forward who's been called "similar" to former star Alexis Sanchez, following their failed pursuit of RB Leipzig starlet Benjamin Sesko.

Sesko signs new RB Leipzig contract as Arsenal miss out

On Tuesday morning, reliable transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano broke some bad news on Arsenal's chase for a prolific new striker.

After chasing a Sesko deal for the best part of a fortnight, with Arsenal making a proposal for the Slovenia international alongside Chelsea and Man United (Fabrizio Romano), he instead opted to pen an improved contract at Leipzig to remain in the Bundesliga.

Benjamin Sesko's stats in all competitions for Leipzig last season The numbers (via Transfermarkt) Appearances 42 Goals 18 Assists 2 Minutes per goal 115 Minutes played 2,057

Since then, Leipzig have confirmed the agreement with Sesko, dealing a transfer blow to the Gunners with zero chance of a hijack at this stage.

It is now back to the drawing board for manager Mikel Arteta and sporting director Edu, who wish to bring in a prolific new front man. Arteta is believed to want a young partner for Kai Havertz in the forward area, and Sesko would have been ideal given the 21-year-old's £55 million release clause in his past contract.

However, with the 6 foot 5 striker now remaining where he is, alternative options for the Gunners are being mooted by sections of the press. Arsenal moves for the likes of Newcastle United star Alexander Isak and Brentford's Ivan Toney appear unlikely at this stage, according to journalist Ed Aarons, as well as Sporting Lisbon's Viktor Gyokeres.

The latter commands a marquee £86 million price tag, the value of his release clause, while Isak is also set to cost a pretty penny. Arsenal wish to strengthen other areas of the squad, as well as going forward, so they'll have to weigh their next moves pretty carefully.

Arsenal could turn to £34 million Joshua Zirkzee

As per Aarons, writing in a piece for The Guardian, Bologna star Joshua Zirkzee has re-emerged as a serious option for Edu.

Arsenal could turn their attention to Zirkzee after missing out on a deal for Sesko, coming after he helped Bologna qualify for the Champions League. The Dutchman's deal includes a £34 million release clause, and he's been called "similar" to ex-Arsenal star Sanchez, as per Football Transfers.

"I cannot compare him to anyone. He is Joshua, he is special, he enjoys his football and above all works very hard in training," said manager Thiago Motta, who's now set to join Juventus.

“Since the first day of pre-season, he has always been the first to arrive at the camp. He has become a leader and it’s all to his credit. We just need to keep accompanying him, because he is certainly on the right path.”