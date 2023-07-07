Arsenal have reportedly been offered encouragement in the race to sign Paris Saint-Germain contract rebel, Kylian Mbappe, according to the latest reports.

What is the latest on Mbappe to Arsenal?

As per the Independent's Miguel Delaney, it is believed that a move to the Emirates would be the Frenchman's 'preference' if he was to seal a switch to the Premier League, with the 24-year-old facing an uncertain future at the Parc des Princes with just under a year left to run on his existing deal.

The report adds that the World Cup winner has been left impressed by the progress that Mikel Arteta's side have made of late and would be keen to try and deliver the league title for the north Londoners, albeit with any deal at present seemingly out of the club's price range - with the 5 foot 10 ace valued at around €200m (£171m).

As per the report, the Ligue 1 giants are keen to sell the forward this summer if he does not agree to a contract extension over the next few weeks, albeit with current frontrunners, Real Madrid likely to wait to try and sign the fleet-footed speedster on a free transfer next summer.

This comes amid a prior piece from Football Transfers which also suggested that Arteta and co could look to make a move of their own in 2024, having been debating whether to contact the player's representatives.

Will Mbappe join Arsenal?

It does appear unlikely that the £1.2m-per-week marksman will be arriving at the Emirates this summer, although there does appear to be lingering hope that a deal could be on the cards in 12 months' time, due to Mbappe's interest in joining the club.

If such a move was to come to fruition it would undoubtedly be a sensational piece of business for the Gunners, with the 70-cap international simply something of a "phenomenon", according to teammate, Neymar.

The one-time Monaco man notably boasts a staggering haul of 212 goals and 90 assists in just 260 games for his current side despite his relative youth, having also already plundered 40 goals at senior international level.

While the sparkling talent has typically operated through the middle in a central role in recent times, he could also provide a possible upgrade on Gabriel Martinelli on the left flank, having been utilised in that wide berth throughout his career to date.

Although Martinelli has done little wrong of late - scoring 15 goals and registering five assists in the Premier League last term - the Brazilian ace can simply not match Mbappe's brilliance, with the latter man having scored 29 goals and laid on six assists in Ligue 1 in 2022/23.

The PSG wizard also appears to have a greater knack for being able to beat his man as he ranks in the top 3% among his peers in Europe's top five leagues for successful take-ons at an average of 2.36 per 90, while the current Arsenal man averages just 1.97 in that regard, further showcasing the difference in quality between the pair.

Equally, Mbappe's ability to bring others into play in the forward line is also to be credited, with the Paris native ranking in the top 5% for progressive passes as a marker of his creative prowess at an average of 4.15 per 90, while Martinelli averages just 3.04 per 90 for that same metric.

For all the 22-year-old's fine work under Arteta of late, the promising talent would simply have to get used to a watching brief if Mbappe was to be snapped up any time soon, with that signing likely to be an undoubted upgrade as far as the Gunners are concerned.