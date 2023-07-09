Arsenal are reportedly interested in FC Porto striker Mehdi Taremi, as the Gunners bid to add depth to their title-challenging squad this summer.

Mikel Arteta and Edu have had a stellar transfer window so far, confirming the signing of Chelsea star Kai Havertz while Declan Rice and Jurrien Timber are in the pipeline to be announced as arrivals next week.

Despite surpassing expectations last season, the north Londoners will aim to close the gap between themselves and Manchester City, with adding quality in depth essential this summer.

Is Taremi going to Arsenal?

According to Portuguese outlet O Jogo, relayed by football.london, Arsenal are interested in Porto forward Mehdi Taremi, who could be a valuable asset in Arteta’s bid to add strength in numbers.

The 30-year-old has been linked with a move to Manchester United already this summer, with a separate report in Portugal valuing him at no less than €20m (£17m).

O Jogo claim that the Gunners are monitoring the striker, who is entering the final year of his contract at Porto.

How good is Mehdi Taremi?

Praised as “intelligent” by scout Antonio Mango, the 30-year-old has been an integral member of Porto’s squad, cementing himself in the top three of the side’s best performers in Liga Portugal.

Averaging a match rating of 7.38, the Iranian striker registered a mammoth 29 goal contributions in 33 league appearances, scoring 22 and assisting seven in a memorable individual campaign, via Sofascore.

Adding numbers like these to his CV, there’s little surprise that the forward is attracting interest from the Premier League.

Indeed, he stacks up well compared to a certain Harry Kane too. Over the last two campaigns, the Spurs star has found the net on 59 occasions compared to Taremi's 57.

For Arsenal, a player as clinical as the Bushehr-born ace could give Arteta an added outlet for goals in attack, with a figure that could provide significant depth to the title-challenging squad.

While the Gunners have a strong attack, there’s always room for improvement, and with Gabriel Jesus netting 11 goals in 26 Premier League appearances last term, there is undoubtedly room for more goals in the front line.

The north Londoners have welcomed Folarin Balogun back from his emphatic loan spell at Reims, in which the 22-year-old scored 21 in 37 Ligue 1 appearances, giving the boss a potential headache for selection.

There has, however, been speculation that the United States international could depart this summer having made his wishes to be the leading striker for Arsenal clear, leaving a potential gap in the squad for a forward to challenge Jesus.

Taremi could be a risk-free alternative to Balogun, who has had just one imposing senior goal-scoring season in his budding career so far.

Last season wasn’t an unusual feat to record for Taremi, who has become a favourite in Porto since signing for the club in 2020 from fellow Portuguese outfit Rio Ave.

In 147 appearances in all competitions, the 30-year-old has contributed to a monstrous 129 goals scoring 80 and assisting 49 to showcase his consistent ability in the final third, via Transfermarkt.

Averaging 0.52 non-penalty goals per 90 over the past year, the Iranian could be a safer bet for Arteta than the 22-year-old Balogun who averaged 0.45 non-penalty goals per 90.

It could be a smart move for Edu to cash in on Balogun while his value is high, and to add a seasoned scorer to the side to compete with Jesus next campaign.