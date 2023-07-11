Arsenal are reported to have interest in FC Porto striker Mehdi Taremi, however the Gunners could seek safer options in the transfer window than the 30-year-old.

Mikel Arteta and Edu have worked hard so far this summer in order to organise the squad in preparation for Champions League involvement and another title-challenging season, however not all moves are as encouraging as others.

Could Arsenal sign Mehdi Taremi?

As reported by Portuguese outlet O Jogo, relayed by teamTALK, Arsenal are interested in Porto’s marksman Taremi, who is said to be valued by his club at nothing less than €20m (£17m).

Manchester United are also speculated to be interested in the Iranian goal machine, however considering Arsenal’s stance in this window, there could be some doubt over the suitability of the signing.

Would Mehdi Taremi be a good signing for Arsenal?

Having scored 22 goals in Liga Portugal for Porto last term, Taremi would be a valuable addition to any side on paper, however some feats are difficult for players to carry across to the Premier League.

There’s little to deny that the 30-year-old is a seasoned goalscorer, having netted a monstrous 58 league goals for Porto in 99 appearances, seeing him lauded as a “massive threat” by writer Maxi Angelo.

After falling agonisingly short to Manchester City last season, this summer is one to fine-tune the weak spots in order to bridge the gap between the five points that separated the top two of the 2022/23 campaign.

It’s integral that Arsenal recruit smartly this summer, and despite Taremi posing as a serial goal scorer, there’s little to support that the Iranian could repeat the feat outside of Portugal.

The Gunners could avoid a repeat of signing stars from the Primeira Liga with the expectation that they can replicate the form hit there in England, with recent business exchanged with Porto leaving the Londoners feeling short in what they bargained for.

Last summer, Arsenal purchased Fabio Vieira from Porto in a deal worth £34m, signing one of the country's hottest talents on the back of being named the U21 European Championship’s Player of the Tournament.

In the 2021/22 season for Porto, Vieira made 27 appearances and cemented himself as an important player for the Dragons, scoring six goals and registering 14 assists in the league, as well as averaging 1.3 key passes, via Sofascore.

Despite signing a very competent creative talent, the Gunners are yet to see the best of Vieira, who in 22 Premier League appearances registered one goal and just two assists in north London, via Sofascore.

Averaging 0.5 key passes per game, the Portuguese youngster was notably criticised by journalist Charles Watts after having had a "shocker" in the Europa League exit at the hands of Sporting CP, with a distinct "lack of confidence" cited as a possible issue.

The Premier League can be a cruel awakening for some players who arrive from elsewhere in Europe, however the Gunners are at a position in their development under Arteta where the room for trial and error is too minimal.

With reference to Taremi, the Iranian has represented clubs in Iran, Qatar and Portugal during his career, and at the age, it could be pondered as to whether his skills in Portugal are transferable to north London.

Having been stung by the capture of Vieira so far, the Gunners won't want to face a repeat of that transfer howler.