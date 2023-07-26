Arsenal are reportedly taking an interest in Crystal Palace sensation Michael Olise, as Mikel Arteta eyes additional reinforcements to bolster his side this window.

The summer has started brightly for the Gunners, who secured the signings of Kai Havertz, Jurrien Timber and Declan Rice, however, the spending is not set to dry up yet, with latest news linking the north Londoners to the Premier League gem.

Could Arsenal sign Michael Olise?

As reported by 90min this week, the French dynamo has gained interest from fellow sides in the Premier League, with the north Londoners named among them.

The Gunners are joined by top-flight rivals Chelsea and Manchester City, as clubs that have ‘registered an interest’ in the 21-year-old.

The report also claims that the former Reading star is suspected to have a £35m release clause in place in his contract at Selhurst Park - a fair fee for one of the league’s most promising talents.

How good is Michael Olise?

Once lauded as an “all-rounder” by scout Jacek Kulig, the young talent is best identified for his versatility to play in most areas of attack.

Primarily used on the right flank at Selhurst Park, the France U21 international has asserted himself as one of the most threatening players in the league.

Signed by the Eagles from Reading for a fee around the £8m mark in 2021, Olise has seen his market value rise to around £23.2m to coincide with his development, as per FootballTransfers.

At just 21, the youngster ranks in the top 7% of those in his position throughout Europe’s top five leagues for his frequency of assists, averaging 0.36 per 90 over the past year, via FBref.

A creative player, the London-born gem registered 11 assists in 37 appearances for Palace, as well as scoring twice in last season's Premier League competition.

For Arsenal, and more importantly Arteta, obtaining a talent as bright as Olise could be fundamental to the Gunners’ reinstatement as one of the best sides in Europe, as he is a player that could bring so much to the Emirates.

One current squad member, in particular, could benefit from the presence of the Frenchman, that being Gabriel Jesus, who had an impressive first term in north London after making the move from City last summer.

Making 17 goal contributions in only 26 Premier League appearances, the versatile Brazilian frontman could have his game bolstered by the playmaking winger, who could thrive in playing alongside a figure as dynamic as the former City man.

Also previously hailed as “electric”, the 21-year-old became the youngest player to assist three goals from open play in one game in the Premier League, showcasing just how much of a threat he brings from wide areas, via OptaJoe.

Whilst Arsenal’s squad is packed with creative outlets, the pace and vision of Olise could benefit Jesus as a player that could fit perfectly in exchanging play with the 26-year-old striker, who was a prominent figure in piecing together attacks for the Gunners.

Averaging an impressive 2.36 key passes per 90 last season, the Palace gem exceeded Arteta’s key creator Martin Odegaard, who managed an average of 2.19 per 90 in the Premier League.

The French target could be given an explosive forward to target in his play-making exploits, providing Jesus with an added pathway in the final third to the benefit of all at the club.