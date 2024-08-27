Arsenal look set to see a £45,000-a-week first-team player leave the club alongside the deal to sell Eddie Nketiah to Crystal Palace, according to a new report.

Mikel Arteta’s side continued their strong start to the new Premier League season over the weekend, as they beat Aston Villa 2-0. That win means it is two victories out of two for the Gunners, as they look to mount a title challenge once again in this 2024/25 campaign. Despite the good start, Arteta is still looking to make some changes to his squad as the transfer window enters the final few days.

Arsenal transfer news

It has been a rather quiet transfer window for Arsenal so far, as the Premier League side have made just two additions, with one of those being goalkeeper David Raya joining on a permanent basis after spending last season on loan at the club.

The other arrival is Italian defender Riccardo Calafiori, who joined the club in a big-money move from Serie A side Bologna. The 22-year-old has had to be patient in the first couple of games, as he’s played just 11 minutes of football so far. Meanwhile, Arsenal haven’t seen many departures from their first-team squad, with the one exception being midfielder Emile Smith-Rowe, who joined Fulham last month.

Arsenal's summer signings Signed from Riccardo Calafiori Bologna David Raya Brentford As per Transfermarkt

Apart from him, the Gunners’ other departures were players whose contracts had expired at the end of last season and were allowed to leave the football club, and a few players who have left on loan. However, that could soon be about to change, as Nketiah appears close to the exit door.

Arsenal are expected to accept Crystal Palace’s offer to sign Nketiah in what remains of this transfer window. The bid that Palace made is said to have been £25 million plus a further £5 million in add-ons, similar to what Nottingham Forest had in place for the striker.

But Nketiah might not be the only departure out of the Emirates in these final few days of the transfer window, as a midfielder looks close to following him out the exit door.

Fabio Vieira set to leave Arsenal on loan

According to Portuguese outlet O Jogo, relayed by Sport Witness, there is an agreement in place between FC Porto and Arsenal over the signing of midfielder Fabio Vieira. The report goes on to add that the agreement between the two clubs will see the Portuguese midfielder return to Porto on loan, with the club paying no loan fee to Arsenal, despite reports to the contrary from Fabrizio Romano.

However, as there has been a compromise on the loan fee, Porto will instead cover Vieira’s entire salary this season, which is said to be £45,000 a week. The report goes on to add that there has been no mention of the player potentially taking a pay cut to facilitate this move, while Porto will not have a buy option as part of this loan move for the 2024//25 season.

Vieira joined the Gunners from Porto in 2022, and since joining the Premier League side, he has gone on to play 49 times for the club in all competitions, but his game time hasn’t been as regular as he would have hoped for, with him playing just 11 times in the league last season.