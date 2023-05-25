Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is 'confident' that he can tie more players down to long-term contracts at the Emirates Stadium following Bukayo Saka's agreement to sign a new deal at the Gunners, according to journalist Dharmesh Sheth.

What's the latest news involving Bukayo Saka and who else could sign an extension?

As per The Mirror, Saka has signed a new £300,000 per week contract at Arsenal that will tie him to his boyhood club until the summer of 2027.

The report states that Gunners' boss Arteta is planning a 'transformational' rebuild in the off-season and is keen to get his ducks in a row, with squad members Granit Xhaka, Thomas Partey and Kieran Tierney all in danger of being axed as the Spaniard eyes a rebuild.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has also revealed that Arsenal plan to sit down with club captain Martin Odegaard and offer him a new deal, though they can also extend his terms until 2026. The Italian stated on Twitter: "Arsenal have an option to extend Martin Ødegaard’s current contract until June 2026 — but negotiations will take place soon over new long term deal. Ødegaard loves the club and Arsenal want Martin to be part of their long term project."

FootballTransfers detail that Arteta himself is in line to be handed a new deal in north London as the Premier League giants plan for the future with him at the helm.

It is believed that William Saliba could also sign on the dotted line at Arsenal and commit to an extended stay at the club, with discussions over 'minor disagreements in agent commission' not expected to derail the process of negotiations.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, journalist Sheth has been in contact with Arteta in his capacity as a reporter for Sky Sports News and thinks he is 'quietly confident' that more of his players will extend their stay at Arsenal.

Sheth said: "I actually spoke to Mikel Arteta for Sky Sports News yesterday and put it to him, 'Look, great news about Saka, are you expecting even more good news with some of your other top players?' And I think he's quietly confident that the players that he wants to keep and extend contracts for, they will end up staying at Arsenal."

Should Arsenal's key assets commit their future to the club?

Arsenal are clearly a club on an upward trajectory. Arteta and his players exceeded expectations this campaign by finishing second in the Premier League table and securing Champions League qualification.

If their summer transfer plans are anything to go by, the Emirates faithful could be in for a treat. The Athletic have reported that Manchester City captain Ilkay Gundogan, West Ham United midfielder Declan Rice and Chelsea playmaker Mason Mount are among some of their transfer targets in the upcoming window.

Pursuing a trio of high-profile players to strengthen their squad is a sign that the Gunners are showing ambition to continue to improve and challenge for the Premier League title.

Understandably, current players at Arsenal will feel like the club is pulling in the same direction as their own visions of competing at the highest level and potentially winning silverware, therefore making it an easy decision to commit their future to the club for the long-term.