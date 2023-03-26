Arsenal have enjoyed a wonderful campaign which has given them an excellent chance to win their first Premier League title in 19 years.

Mikel Arteta’s men have lost just three league matches all season and with just ten games to go, they currently lead Manchester City by eight points.

This has been a few years in the making, with the board backing the Spaniard despite some poor results over the previous couple of years and combined with some important signings, it is perhaps no surprise to see the Gunners sitting pretty at the top of the table.

Indeed, Martin Odegaard, Oleksandr Zinchenko Thomas Partey and Gabriel Jesus have vastly improved the Arsenal side, and they could form the core of the side for the next few seasons.

Jesus, in particular, has been integral, and his performances have seen his value increase.

How much is Gabriel Jesus worth now?

Having joined from City in the summer for a £45m fee, which seemed steep, it was clear the club needed world-class forward if they were to challenge more major honours.

The Brazilian had impressed in Manchester during a five-year spell under Pep Guardiola. He scored 95 goals in just over 200 appearances, despite not always being first choice and having won four league titles, he would bring a winning mentality to the north Londoners.

He showcased his magic during the first few months of the season, scoring on five occasions and registering seven assists across all competitions, and it looked as though Arteta had finally found a forward who could not only provide a serious goal threat, but create countless opportunities for teammates.

He suffered a serious knee injury at the World Cup representing Brazil and was ruled out for around three months, yet he has made his return at precisely the right time as the title race looks set to go down to the final few weeks.

He was even dubbed “unreal” by Alex Batt during a Europa League display last year and his value has increased significantly following his impressive start to life in London.

Football Transfers now value the player at €68.1M (£60m) which is a decent increase on the £45m the club shelled out for him just ten months ago and if he manages to replicate his early season form over the next few weeks, this value could increase further.

At 25 years of age, he could become the cornerstone of the Arsenal frontline over the next few years and Arteta has certainly hit the jackpot with the former City star.