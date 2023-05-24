Arsenal are tracking Bayer Leverkusen winger Moussa Diaby with a transfer a possibility, Fabrizio Romano has revealed.

What's the latest on Arsenal's wing options?

Bukayo Saka has signed a new deal which will keep him at the club until 2027, whilst Reiss Nelson has also been offered another deal in order to prevent him leaving for free this summer.

If Nelson does stay at the club, then Arsenal may not need another winger in the summer window, with Gabriel Martinelli, Leandro Trossard and Emile Smith Rowe also able to play out wide.

However, the Gunners could target extra depth in attacking areas as they return to the Champions League, and it now seems that Diaby could be an option.

Speaking on the Here We Go Podcast, Romano indicated that Arteta is tracking Diaby, with a possible move on the cards this summer.

"I think there is a concrete possibility that they will keep tracking the progress of Moussa Diaby of Bayer Leverkusen, he is a player they appreciate as a winger, but it's not something advanced or close at this moment," he stated.

Do Arsenal need Moussa Diaby?

The 23-year-old has scored 14 and provided 11 assists across 42 games in all competitions this season, and he could be a strong option to rotate with Saka.

Saka has appeared in every single league game for Arsenal this season, and more rotation could be necessary for the 21-year-old.

If Nelson does leave, Arsenal could move for Diaby, but given that Newcastle and Manchester United are also reportedly interested in a big-money move for the Frenchman, it may not be worth splashing out on a huge fee for the £37k-per-week attacker.

Although using a much smaller sample size, Nelson ranks significantly higher than Diaby in dribbling, assists, passing and defensive contributions as per FBref, and if he signs a new deal and finds consistency in his performances, then Arsenal could save themselves a lot of money.

With Saka and Martinelli the two main wingers, Diaby could find it difficult to break into the starting lineup at Arsenal, and may prefer a move elsewhere if given the choice.

Arsenal's priority in this window is to strengthen the midfield with Declan Rice and Moises Caicedo linked, and it may not be worth sacrificing funds allocated to these signings in order to recruit Diaby.

If a deal can be done on top of Arsenal's other business, he could provide competition for Arteta's current options, but it seems unlikely that Diaby could arrive and instantly raise the level in attack.