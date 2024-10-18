Arsenal have been handed a Martin Odegaard injury update out of north London this week, as manager Mikel Arteta prepares his side for a trip to Bournemouth.

Odegaard out since September for Arsenal after ankle injury

During the last round of international matches in September, Arteta was given the biggest headache imaginable when club captain and chief creator Odegaard was forced off during Norway's 2-1 win over Austria in the UEFA Nations League.

Amid their chase for a first Premier League title in 21 years, the news came as a very serious worry, with Odegaard later ruled out for the foreseeable future after it was confirmed that he sustained ankle ligament damage.

Arsenal have been forced to contend without the 25-year-old - who's scored 23 goals and registered 17 assists in the top flight alone since the beginning of 2022/2023 - and in huge games against the likes of Tottenham, Man City, Atalanta and PSG in the Champions League.

Arsenal's next five Premier League games Date Bournemouth (away) October 19 Liverpool (home) October 27 Newcastle United (away) November 2 Chelsea (away) November 10 Nottingham Forest (home) November 23

Arteta's done well to navigate a very testing fixture calendar without their talismanic attacking midfield star, with reports in the build up to Arteta's press conference this morning suggesting that Odegaard could remain out for another month at least.

“Martin Odegaard remains weeks away from being physically fit," said journalist Ben Jacobs to GiveMeSport recently.

"And then, of course, you've got to get him match fit in addition to that. So I'm told at this stage that there's no rush to get Odegaard back, despite his clear importance to Arsenal, but they want him involved and fit and influencing the Liverpool game in the Premier League, as opposed to Shakhtar in the Champions League, and that comes at the end of October.

“So that's what the player and club are looking towards to try and get him sharp 100% and ready for that Liverpool game."

Arsenal have been forced to deal with a wave of injury problems to key players so far this campaign, making their unbeaten record all the more impressive. Indeed, alongside Odegaard, the likes of Riccardo Calafiori, Mikel Merino, Takhehiro Tomiyasu, Gabriel Jesus, Ben White, Jurrien Timber, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Kai Havertz and Kieran Tierney have picked up knocks at various points.

Thomas Partey withdrew from the Ghana squad through illness too, while Havertz also missed out on Germany's international fixtures after sustaining a knee problem. £180,000-per-week winger Gabriel Martinelli also picked up a calf injury during his tour of duty with Brazil, making him miss their World Cup qualifying win over Peru earlier this week.

Speaking in his pre-match press conference ahead of Bournemouth this morning, Arteta shared an encouraging injury update on Odegaard.

He says that the Norwegian is in the latter stages of rehab and is doing work with the ball, and next week will be "crucial" in determining whether he will be back and available for the next games.

"He’s not gonna be fit for this game," said Arteta.

"Next week will be a different story. He needs to clear some markers doing things with the ball in that latter stage of rehab. Next week will be crucial."