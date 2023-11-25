Arsenal return to Premier League duty this evening as they take on Brentford at the Emirates, and they will be hoping to secure all three points which would take them top of the table.

This would depend on the final result between Manchester City and Liverpool in the early kickoff on Saturday, but a win would prove that Mikel Arteta’s men are going to be title challengers once again.

The Spaniard may make a change or two from the last tie against Burnley prior to the international break, but much will depend on whether a couple of players are ready to be unleashed in the starting XI.

Arsenal team news vs Brentford

Arteta discussed a few of his players while speaking to the press on Friday morning, most notably Gabriel Jesus and Martin Odegaard.

He said: "He [Jesus] is available. He played 96 mins in a really competitive match.

"He had a long flight. I have to see the condition."

With regard to Odegaard, the manager sounded hopeful that he would play a part in the match, saying: "Hopefully yes. We have another training session today."

If the Norwegian maestro is ready to play, then he must be included in the starting XI this evening as he could make the difference.

Martin Odegaard’s season in numbers

The 24-year-old enjoyed his best campaign to date last season as he registered 23 goal contributions – 15 goals and eight assists – in the top flight, and it so nearly helped the club win a first title since 2004.

He hasn’t quite been at this scintillating best during the current campaign, but he has still scored five times and grabbed an assist while missing four matches through injury.

The 5 foot 10 gem was hailed as “exceptional” by City manager Pep Guardiola – underlining how good he has been recently – and if the Gunners hope to have any sort of success this season, Odegaard will be vital.

The former Real Madrid starlet currently ranks first among the squad for shots on target per game (1.1) in the Premier League, along with ranking second for big chances created (two), third for key passes per game (1.7) and fifth for successful dribbles per game (0.8), indicating just how effective he has been going forward.

Arteta started Kai Havertz in his place in midfield against Burnley, yet the German international failed to have the required impact, making just one key pass during his 59 minutes on the pitch, while completing only 17 accurate passes during the match.

Havertz has scored only once in an Arsenal shirt since joining from Chelsea, and he hasn’t quite hit the ground running in north London.

This could lead to Arteta boldly ditching the former Blues man in place of Odegaard, who would clearly have a much bigger impact.

A return to the starting XI for the skipper would give the supporters a massive boost and could spur them to victory against the Bees.

If Arteta can keep the Norwegian sensation fit and healthy for the remainder of the campaign, the north London side will have a wonderful chance of claiming their first Premier League title in 20 years.

Arteta won't rush his recovery, however, but if he is ready, the 24-year-old must be unleashed from the first whistle today.