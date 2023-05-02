Arsenal host Chelsea at The Emirates this evening as they go in search of their first win in five matches in the Premier League to take them back to the top of the table.

Three points would take them ahead of Manchester City, albeit having played two more matches, and would be a much-needed lift after their worrying slip in form in recent weeks.

Mikel Arteta's side have left a lot to be desired in their defensive work since the injury to Frenchman William Saliba, who has been replaced in the XI by English defender Rob Holding, and it could be time to bring in Jakub Kiwior from the start.

How has Rob Holding performed this season?

Since the ex-Bolton man came into the side, Arsenal have conceded 13 goals in six Premier League outings - including three against Southampton and four against Manchester City - after conceding seven in the previous six games.

Holding has averaged a Sofascore rating of 6.70 in the top-flight this season, making one error leading to a shot or goal and conceding one penalty, and the defensive record since he partnered Gabriel does not make for good reading.

The Englishman has not been able to step up and put in solid defensive performances to keep clean sheets and allow the excellent attacking work from his teammates to win vital points in the title race.

Therefore, Arteta must now ditch the "liability" - as he has been dubbed by Sky Sports junior assistant producter Connor Humm and GiveMeSport's Alex Batt - in favour of finally unleashing Kiwior from the start.

Will Jakub Kiwior start vs Chelsea?

The towering 6 foot 2 defender arrived at The Emirates from Spezia in a £20m deal in January and his performances in the Serie A during the first half of the season suggest that the 23-year-old is ready to play ahead of Holding.

He averaged a Sofascore rating of 6.83 across 17 appearances in the Italian top-flight for his former club and made one error leading to a shot or goal, whilst not conceding any penalties.

Polish legend Robert Lewandowski once hailed his fellow countryman as an "extraordinary" player, whilst talent scout Jacek Kulig previously lauded the young gem's performances at international level in the Nations League as a "positive surprise".

Kiwior averaged a Sofascore rating of 7.2 across four appearances in the competition for Poland - making a whopping 5.1 tackles and interceptions per match, compared to Holding's 0.8 tackles and interceptions per game in the Premier League this term.

The young Poland enforcer's average performance rating and his defensive contributions are far more impressive than the Englishman's on paper this season and suggest that he has the potential to be a better option alongside Gabriel in the remaining games this term, or until Saliba is able to return.

Therefore, Arteta must ditch the liability from his defence and offer Kiwior a chance against Chelsea to show that he is ready to be starting games for the club in the top-flight.