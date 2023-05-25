Arsenal could target both a centre-back and a right-back in the summer transfer window as Mikel Arteta seeks to strengthen his back line, Fabrizio Romano has claimed.

What's the latest on Arsenal's transfer window?

The Gunners are set to splash the cash, having been linked with big-money moves for Declan Rice and Moises Caicedo, but could also target signings in defence as they aim to challenge for the title again.

Arsenal's attempt at pipping Manchester City to Premier League glory fell apart following injuries to William Saliba and Takehiro Tomiyasu, and they could now target transfers in that area to avoid a repeat disaster.

Speaking on the Here We Go Podcast, Romano revealed that defensive additions are being eyed up.

"I'm sure that the priority for Arsenal is Declan Rice, then they have Moises Caicedo on the list, so midfielders, this is the priority and I think they will bring in a new defender," he stated.

"This could be a centre-back, let's see if it's going to be both a centre-back and a right-back, because it also depends on the outgoings, of course."

Who could Arsenal target in defence?

There have been links with Real Valladolid defender Ivan Fresneda, and RB Leipzig's Mohamed Simakan, and multiple additions could arrive.

Cedric Soares could leave following his loan at Fulham, whilst Rob Holding and Kieran Tierney have been linked with moves away.

Fresneda has exploded onto the scene at Valladolid this season, with the 18-year-old making 23 appearances across all competitions, and he could arrive as a hot prospect at right-back.

With Ben White the main starter in the position, Tomiyasu can be seen as cover across the back line, having appeared on both sides of the defence this season, but his injury problems may mean he cannot be relied upon as a main backup.

Simakan has appeared as both a centre and a right-back this season, and he could arrive as cover for both Saliba and White, with Fresneda and Tomiyasu providing additional support in what promises to be a busy season for the Gunners.

Arteta has helped Arsenal return to the Champions League for the first time since 2017, and strong depth will be necessary across the pitch as the Gunners aim to compete on multiple fronts.

It remains to be seen if there are alternate targets for Arteta ahead of the summer window, but it appears that he wants to take no chances when it comes to strength in depth in the back line.