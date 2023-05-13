Arsenal are plotting a move for defender Mohamed Simakan this summer as Mikel Arteta aims to bolster his defensive options for next season.

What’s the latest on Mohamed Simakan to Arsenal?

The latest claims come via Guardian journalist Ed Aarons, who tweeted: “Understand that Arsenal are showing strong interest in RB Leipzig's Mohamed Simakan. The 23-year-old defender signed a new contract until 2027 in December.”

The centre-back is valued at €34.5m (£30m) by Football Transfers, and with five years left on his current contract, he could cost a lot more than this valuation.

Who is Mohamed Simakan?

The Frenchman played for Strasbourg between 2019 and 2021 before moving to RB Leipzig, where he has shone in the Bundesliga, emerging as one of the brightest young talents in the country.

His skillset led Strasbourg director of training Francois Keller to liken him to Raphael Varane, saying: "We quickly realised that we were dealing with a phenomenon.

"He tore the place up… I said to myself that we had the new Varane. He was athletic, powerful, assured and calm."

His positional versatility could be a big bonus for Arteta, as he can play either as a right-sided centre-back or as a right-back - similar to Ben White - while his physical attributes are certainly similar to that of Varane’s, and he could continue his growing development by moving to Arsenal.

This season, Simakan and Varane have registered similar statistics with regard to progressive passes (77 to 53), tackles and interceptions (33 to 28), aerial duels won (36 to 30) and pass success rate (85.8% to 82.2%) proving that not only are they rock solid defensively, but their passing ability allows them to play out from the back successfully and this is something Arteta has always demanded from his defenders.

Indeed, across Europe’s top five leagues over the past 365 days, Simakan ranks in the top 8% for progressive passes (5.16 per 90) and the top 2% for progressive carries (1.92) when compared to fellow defenders and this suggests he is one of the finest in the continent at playing out from the back.

The 23-year-old rock has also registered six goal contributions across all competitions this term, and although not a prerequisite for success as a defender, it could give Arteta’s side a boost knowing he can chip in with the odd goal or assist.

Varane went from raw teenager to one of the best centre-backs in the world at Real Madrid, and if Simakan makes the move to the Premier League this summer, there is every hope he could follow the same trajectory.