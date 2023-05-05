Arsenal want to add more creativity to their midfield to help support Martin Odegaard, in addition to more defence-minded signings, journalist David Ornstein has revealed.

What are Arsenal planning for the summer?

It has been a season of progress for Mikel Arteta's side, but they look set to fall just short of Manchester City in the title race, but a promising summer of additions lies ahead.

There have been strong links with West Ham captain Declan Rice as someone who can play at the base of midfield, and there have also been rumours linking them with Chelsea's Mason Mount.

Speaking on The Athletic Football Podcast (10.00), Ornstein claimed that a creative midfielder is being eyed up in order to help maintain a high output from the middle of the park.

"In front of that sort of more holding position, the six so to speak, there is need, or the feeling around the club is that maybe a bit more creativity is needed in front to supplement the likes of Martin Odegaard.

"That's why there is admiration for Mason Mount, for example. They'll have others on their list as well no doubt, and other clubs will be interested in him too, so it's whether they managed to get a couple in, in midfield, if they do one now or one in the next transfer window."

Do Arsenal need another creative midfielder?

Arsenal are currently well stocked in terms of attack minded midfielders, with Odegaard an almost guaranteed starter next to Granit Xhaka, and Fabio Vieira and Emile Smith Rowe both struggling for game time as alternative options.

Vieira, a £34m signing from Porto last summer, has had a fairly difficult first season of adaptation to English football. Although he has provided a decent level of output, with six assists in all competitions, he particularly struggled in his last league start as Arsenal drew with Southampton.

Smith Rowe has spent most of the season injured, but has had a surprising lack of minutes since returning, and is yet to start a single game this campaign. The 21-year-old was one of the club's standout players last season, and as a youth academy product, he was previously viewed as one of the cornerstones of Arteta's side, having been handed the number 10 shirt.

His lack of minutes this season has meant that if Arsenal were to make a signing in his position, he may be the one sacrificed, and there may be mixed feelings amongst the fanbase if one of the best academy graduates to come through in recent seasons is sold this summer.