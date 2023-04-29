Arsenal will 'seriously consider' the prospect of bringing in Crystal Palace attacker Wilfried Zaha this summer, according to journalist Pete O'Rourke.

What's the latest transfer news involving Wilfried Zaha?

As per talkSPORT, Zaha is a potential target for Arsenal, Chelsea and several clubs abroad as his contract at Crystal Palace draws closer to expiration.

The Guardian report that Paris Saint-Germain, Roma and Marseille are also all interested in bringing in the £130k-a-week ace on a free transfer; however, have revealed that Crystal Palace have offered a new four-year deal to Zaha to remain at Selhurst Park.

In terms of the contract, it is said to be worth £200,000 per week, which would make the Ivory Coast international the highest-paid player in Crystal Palace history if he was to put pen to paper.

Across 2022/23, Zaha has made 25 appearances for Crystal Palace in all competitions, registering six goals and three assists, as per Transfermarkt.

As revealed by The Athletic, Zaha is set to make his comeback from a groin injury against West Ham this weekend following nearly a month on the sidelines.

Speaking to Football FanCast, journalist O'Rourke thinks that Zaha would be a useful squad depth option for Arsenal should he leave Crystal Palace for the Emirates.

O'Rourke told FFC: "Arsenal really need to improve the squad and if they feel Wilfried Zaha would be a good signing on a free transfer, they will seriously consider doing it.

"As I said, it'll just add more options to Mikel Arteta's side, especially if they've got more games next season with Champions League football at the Emirates."

Would Wilfried Zaha be a good signing for Arsenal?

There is no reason to suggest Zaha wouldn't be a good signing for the Gunners, especially given that they could land him without having to pay a penny for his services.

The 30-year-old - hailed "phenomenal" by Mikel Arteta - has been a key threat for Crystal Palace in the Premier League this term, taking an average of 2.4 shots per game across 2022/23, as shown by WhoScored.

FBRef also notes that Zaha has also been a productive source of chance creation for the Eagles, successfully providing 77 shot-creating actions during his time on the field.

On that token, it's no surprise to see Crystal Palace push the boat out to try and keep hold of their star man, who will have plenty of pondering to do over the next few weeks as he lines up his next steps.

Nevertheless, Zaha could be an affordable option to give Arteta some much-needed cover on the left flank heading into 2023/24.