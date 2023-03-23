Arsenal have eclipsed the usual standards this season, flourishing under the tutelage of Mikel Arteta and finally forging a title-chasing campaign after nearly two decades without a taste of the Premier League trophy.

Boasting a remarkable 69 points after 28 matches, eight points clear of holding champions Manchester City, the Gunners are absolutely flying, with the progress on the pitch the reward of diligent and well-placed action on the transfer front since the Spaniard manager took the reins in 2019.

Indeed, Arsenal have made some exquisite signings to craft the cohesive outfit, with the likes of Gabriel Jesus, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Martin Odegaard, Thomas Partey and Gabriel Malhagaes just a few of the first-team stars to have been acquired since Arteta's arrival.

With the new era set to be sustained after a woeful period in the club's illustrious history that has left the Emirates Stadium mere observers of the Champions League for six successive seasons, it is a wonder that long-time stalwart Mohamed Elneny remains on the books, especially given the peripheral figure that he has cut for multiple years now.

Should Arsenal ditch Elneny?

Having signed for Arsenal from Swiss outfit FC Basel for a paltry fee of roughly £5m in 2016, Elneny has made 155 appearances for his north London outfit, scoring six goals and serving ten assists.

The £55k-per-week ace has been plagued with injury troubles and failed to ever cement a sustained role in the starting line-up, instead utilised as a sturdy squad player, efficient with his precise passing and control from his central midfield deployment.

While Elneny has been a solid option when fit, hailed as "brilliant" by Ian Wright, who was speaking to Premier League Productions, he has missed 28 matches due to fitness struggles this season alone.

Considering he has failed to really scratch the surface in north London, Elneny has actually cost the club about £21m since his signing in January 2016, combining the salary accumulation over the six years and the fee paid to Basel.

With Arsenal indeed on the rise, it feels somewhat like Elneny has been left behind, especially considering the injury-stricken 30-year-old has made just one start in the Premier League all season.

And despite ranking among the top 1% of midfielders across Europe's big five leagues over the past year for pass completion, as per FBref, his composure with the ball of his feet is a trait that Arteta and co will feel can be utilised with the right acquisition.

Once branded "dreadful" by Rob Wilson, that may feel somewhat harsh, but nonetheless, it appears Elneny's time at Arsenal has run its course.

While he is a popular figure at the club, his inclusion in the ambitious Arteta's future plans would only be a detriment to the forthcoming endeavours.