Arsenal have already enjoyed a proactive start to the transfer market, and despite faltering announcements for Jurrien Timber and Declan Rice to supplement their acquisition of Kai Havertz, reports are assuring that no issues have arisen with those deals.

Mikel Arteta will still get his men, and the Gunners will continue their pre-season preparation in the hopes they can go one step further in the Premier League next season.

However, it is unlikely that this will note the end of their summer spending, given just how big the gulf turned out to be between themselves and Manchester City.

The five points that separated them in the league do not even begin to outline the disparity, as Pep Guardiola's side would add an FA Cup and Champions League to become just the second English team to complete this infamous treble.

With a bolstered backline and a meliorated midfield, out wide is arguably the place that has been pushed to the back burner.

That's not to suggest that they have completely neglected the pursuit though, with links to both Xavi Simons and Mohammed Kudus remaining throughout the window.

The latter in particular came only at the start of this month, and prefaces Paris Saint-Germain's movement into the driving seat to re-sign the former. Therefore, Arteta might have his hand forced to opt for the Ghana international, who still remains a fine alternative to the 20-year-old maestro.

What is the current market value of Mohammed Kudus?

Having both shone in the Eredivisie from the flank, it seems that last campaign marked a true step up for both of these budding young stars.

Featuring for two of the heavyweights within that division, PSV Eindhoven and Ajax were blessed to have such creativity and goalscoring prowess from the left and right wing respectively.

In fact, the differences between the two are hardly lofty enough to outline a significant gulf, suggesting that Simons' edging move back to Paris could make Arteta's transfer selection even easier.

After all, the 22-year-old recorded 18 goals and seven assists last term across all competitions, not to mention his two goals and 7.70 average rating during his country's group stage exit of the World Cup.

This excellence on the biggest stage in football was extended to the Champions League too, where he earned praise from journalist Karl Matchett for one strike against Rangers back in September:

"He is sensational. What a magical player. Channels, one-touch passing, strength in dribble, really smart positions dropping deep, aggressive winning it back and an absolute arrow of a shot."

To compare this with Simons, who has started to work his way into the Netherlands senior squad, there remains a slight lack of experience that has prevented him from lighting up a similar level.

Despite that, his 34 goal contributions across all competitions last term in his homeland suggest he is deservedly close to being handed such an opportunity.

With the Parisian giants exercising their buy-back clause and thus moving way ahead in the race for the youngster, Kudus stands alone as the outstanding alternative that remains.

Although his reported £40m price tag might come across as steep, given it far outweighs his €12.8m (£11m) FootballTransfers market valuation, it would still mark a coup for a player who at such a young age already boasts immense quality and experience on the top stage.