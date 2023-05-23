Arsenal suffered a costly dip in form in the latter stages of the 2022/23 campaign, subsequently ending their title hopes.

The Gunners are reportedly weighing up options ahead of the summer transfer window, however, as Mikel Arteta will look to strengthen his squad.

It’s been far from all doom and gloom for the north Londoners, who despite falling short of the title, have confirmed Champions League football for next season, as well as their highest league finish since 2016.

With one game remaining to sign off the campaign, Arsenal are reportedly eyeing another midfielder to add to the team this summer, with the transfer window opening an opportunity for Arteta to build on his squad’s depth.

What’s the latest on Mohammed Kudus to Arsenal?

As reported earlier this week by The Athletic's David Ornstein, Ajax midfielder Mohammed Kudus could be on the move this summer.

The 22-year-old is contracted by the Eredivisie side until 2025, however, rejected the option to extend, making his wishes to depart the club.

Arsenal, along with Manchester United and Newcastle United are among the Premier League representatives that are “tracking” the youngster.

It’s stated that the attacking midfielder could be priced around the £40m mark, with the price possibly changing depending on the clubs showing interest.

What could Mohammed Kudus bring to Arsenal?

Averaging a Sofascore match rating of 7.08 in Eredivisie this season, the Ghanaian places himself within his side’s top ten performers this term.

Described by Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag as having “incredible potential”, the 22-year-old has cemented himself as one of the league’s hottest talents, contributing to 14 goals in 29 appearances - scoring 11 and assisting three - as per Sofascore.

The young midfielder could add further rejuvenation to Arteta’s young squad, particularly in midfield where he could prove to be the perfect partner for Martin Odegaard.

The Arsenal skipper has been formidable this season with 15 league goals to his name and could have a replica to his playing style in Kudus, who has been lauded as “absolutely outstanding” for his technical ability by U23 scout Antonio Mango.

While Arteta tends to line up with Odegaard as a lone attacking midfielder, the Accra-born talent could thrive alongside the Norwegian, should the Spaniard opt to one day integrate formations learnt at Manchester City at the Emirates.

Likened to PSV wonderkid and fellow Arsenal target Xavi Simons, Kudus is just as impressive when it comes to his numbers, averaging a mammoth 4.23 successful take-ons per 90, compared to the Emirates captain’s 1.26 per 90 - as per FBref.

Their slightly differential approaches to play in identical areas of the field could spark a budding duo in attacking midfield, as we see frequently in Pep Guardiola’s set-up with Ilkay Gundogan and Kevin De Bruyne, in a system that is constantly creating.

Squad depth is essential for Arsenal to target this summer, especially with the Champions League being added to their already-bustling schedule next season.

With rivalled interest from the Premier League, only time will tell if Arteta can get his man