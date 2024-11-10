Arsenal could make a move for a "sensational" Premier League star who has an £85m release clause, according to journalist Pete O'Rourke.

The Gunners are on the lookout for a new centre-back in the January transfer window, having recently put Jakub Kiwior up for sale, and they have now been named as potential suitors for Sporting CP youngster Ousmane Diomande.

Perhaps owing to Mikel Arteta's side's slow start to the season, the manager appears to be keen on strengthening in a number of areas, with a bid being considered for Eintracht Frankfurt midfielder Hugo Larsson, while winger Leroy Sane is also on the radar.

Bukayo Saka has been instrumental in the north London club's turnaround over the past few years, having solidified his place as an indispensable member of the starting line-up, but Arteta may feel his side need more strength in depth.

The Spaniard's pursuit of Sporting's Geovany Quenda has recently been stepped up, however there are now indications that Arteta may be keen on a player who has already proven himself in the Premier League

Arteta eyeing Mohammed Kudus

According to journalist Pete O'Rourke, Arsenal are continuing to monitor West Ham United winger Mohammed Kudus, and "could try and make a move" in the summer transfer window, but he is unlikely to come cheap.

Football Insider have previously revealed the Ghanaian has a £85m release clause in his contract, and Arteta could push to try and sign him in the summer to bolster his attacking options ahead of the 2025-26 campaign.

Arteta is said to be keen to add further cover to his squad, as he looks to prise the Premier League title away from Manchester City after pushing them close in the 2022-23 and 2023-24 campaigns.

The 24-year-old enjoyed a stellar debut year in the Premier League, weighing in with 14 goal contributions in 33 outings, however he has been criticised by manager Julen Lopetegui during the current campaign.

The Hammers boss branded the winger's conduct "unacceptable" following his red card against Tottenham Hotspur, although it was the first dismissal of his professional career.

Of course, any new signing will find it extremely difficult to displace Saka in Arsenal's starting line-up, however Kudus' versatility could stand him in good stead for a move to the Emirates Stadium, considering he can play across the front three.

Daily Mail reporter Kathrhyn Batte has previously lauded the West Ham star as "sensational", and he is a very impressive dribbler of the ball, averaging 4.03 successful take-ons per 90 over the past year, placing him in the 99th percentile against positional peers.

If Arsenal are to take the final step and win the Premier League title, they are going to need additional strength in depth, and there is no doubt that Kudus would provide just that, so it is promising news they are in the race for his signature.