Arsenal have Ajax midfielder Mohammed Kudus 'on the list' at the Emirates Stadium this summer; however, any prospective move for the Ghana international will only come about if Thomas Partey were to be sold this window, according to journalist Ben Jacobs.

Is Mohammed Kudus moving to Arsenal?

According to The Athletic, Chelsea look to have stolen a march on Arsenal by making contact with Ajax over a potential swoop for Kudus this summer.

The report states that no official bid has been made by the Blues; however, the 22-year-old is valued at around £40 million by Ajax amid strong interest from Arsenal in addition to Chelsea in his signature.

Last term, Kudus, who has been hailed as a "golden boy", was in fine form for Ajax despite their disappointing campaign from a collective perspective, registering 18 goals and seven assists in 42 appearances, as per Transfermarkt.

Interviewed by TEAMtalk, journalist Charles Watts confirmed that Arsenal are definitely admirers of Kudus, stating: "He [Kudus] is definitely a player that they like. “I’ve seen the recent reports that they’re potentially looking to step up that interest a bit later on in the window, which wouldn’t surprise me if that is the case.

Earlier this year, Manchester United were also heavily linked with a swoop for Kudus, who Dutch boss Erik Ten Hag is believed to be a huge fan of at Old Trafford, as per talkSPORT. Nevertheless, no such progress has been made on that front by the Red Devils and for now, it looks like Chelsea and Arsenal will battle it out for Kudus.

In the case of Partey, the £200k-a-week ace has attracted interest from Saudi Pro League side Al Ahli, though Mikel Arteta has now indicated that he plans to keep him around for 2023/24, according to Telegraph Sport.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, journalist Jacobs thinks that any move from Arsenal to try and acquire Kudus will hinge on the future of Partey.

Jacobs stated: "Arsenal are genuinely interested in Mohammed Kudus, for sure.

"First of all, they need to resolve the situation of Thomas Partey, who has interest from Saudi Arabia. Outgoings will be key to understand what Arsenal do next, but Kudus is one player on the list."

Who else could Arsenal sign this window?

According to Aksam via Sport Witness, Arsenal are believed to have 'approached' Galatasaray over full-back Sacha Boey amid competition from Tottenham Hotspur, Newcastle United and Juventus for his signature.

The Sun report that Arsenal have entered the race to sign AS Monaco defender Axel Disasi, who is also a target for Manchester United and Chelsea.

Ligue 1 AS Monaco are said to be holding out for a fee of £34 million for Disasi; however, the urgency surrounding the Gunners' search for defensive reinforcements has eased due to Jurrien Timber's recent arrival from Ajax.

Crystal Palace playmaker Michael Olise is on the radar at the Emirates Stadium, as Arsenal, Manchester City and Chelsea have all 'registered an interest' in trying to entice the France Under-21 international away from Selhurst Park, as per 90min.

Barcelona winger Ferran Torres is on a shortlist in north London as the Gunners scout the market for a wide player ahead of the campaign getting underway.