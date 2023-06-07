Brighton and Hove Albion starlet Moises Caicedo is "very interested" in joining Arsenal this summer, according to journalist Charles Watts.

Who will Arsenal sign this summer?

Of the plethora of targets linked with a move to north London recently, Caicedo features among the most prominent, with reports suggesting that central midfield additions are of top priority.

Arsenal missed out on a first league title in nearly 20 years to Man City last season, despite being in pole position for much of the campaign, and it is the task of transfer chief Edu to back Mikel Arteta with fresh faces.

There is a case to be made that injuries to the likes of William Saliba hampered their momentum towards the back end of 2022/2023 - emphasizing the need to strengthen in key areas.

Premier League stars are attracting serious interest from Arsenal, namely West Ham's Declan Rice and City captain Ilkay Gundogan, with Caicedo also regularly mentioned by the press.

As well as the aforementioned names, the Gunners could look abroad for right-back signings, as Galatasary's Sacha Boey and Real Valladolid's Ivan Fresneda enter the forefront of Arsenal's thinking.

Going back to Caicedo, reliable reporter Watts, formerly of GOAL and football.london, has shared an update on Arsenal's links to the 21-year-old.

Ecuador's star, who has dazzled for Brighton last season under Roberto De Zerbi, is apparently "very interested" in joining Arsenal.

However, while he is open to a north London move, Arteta and co may have to act quickly as Chelsea are also very much in the frame to sign him.

Who is Moises Caicedo?

The South American ace, who featured at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar last year, has been called one of Brighton's "exceptional" players by members of the press.

As per WhoScored, this certainly holds up, with Caicedo standing out as a key defensive player last season.

The midfield enforcer averaged more tackles and interceptions per 90 than any other Brighton star over 2022/2023, backing his real quality and imperiousness in front of a back four.

If Arsenal are indeed keen to provide some cover in that position, Caicedo may well stand out as a real potential asset, though reports suggest the Gunners may have to spend around £70 million.