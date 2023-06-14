Arsenal are among the sides "leading the charge" to sign Brighton and Ecuador star Moises Caicedo this summer, according to reports.

Who could Arsenal sign this summer?

After failing to secure their first Premier League title in nearly 20 years, it's set to be a pivotal summer for Mikel Arteta and co, with the domestic transfer window now officially open for business.

Strengthening in centre-midfield is believed to be a major priority for the north Londoners, who have set their sights on West Ham star Declan Rice and are reported to be edging closer to a deal.

The England international isn't the only player who Arsenal could sign for the position, though, as reports suggest they retain a serious interest in Man City captain Ilkay Gundogan and Caicedo regardless.

The Gunners are also believed to be eyeing additions at full-back, with City's Joao Cancelo, Galtasary's Sacha Boey and Real Valladolid starlet Ivan Fresneda also heavily linked in recent weeks.

Going back to central midfield and Caicedo, there has been an update on their pursuit courtesy of Football Insider, who claim Arsenal are among the major favourites for his signing.

Indeed, despite interest from Liverpool and Man United, it is believed that Arsenal and Chelsea are "leading the charge" for Brighton's pivotal midfield man.

Arteta's side may have to act quickly, though, with the Blues making contact. In terms of asking price, Brighton are apparently demanding around £70 million plus a further £10m in add-ons to let him go this window.

Arsenal are long-term admirers of Caicedo, who clocked up 43 appearances across all competitions for the Seagulls last season.

Who is Moises Caicedo?

The 21-year-old has been sensational for Brighton at club level, averaging more tackles and interceptions per 90 than any player in their squad domestically over 2022/2023 (WhoScored).

Caicedo has also shone for Ecuador internationally, starting all three of their World Cup games in Qatar last year and even getting on the scoresheet in what was a pinnacle moment for him (WhoScored).

Journalist Roberto Rojas, writing on Twitter, called the defensive midfield enforcer a "star" for his nation with Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi holding him in equally high esteem.

"Caicedo for me could become one of the best midfielders in the Premier League and in Europe," said De Zerbi last October.

"Caicedo is a top player with and without the ball.

“There are many players who are very good with the ball but without it in defensive spaces are not so good. With Caicedo, I don’t see anything not at the top level."