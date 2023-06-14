Arsenal are looking to the transfer window to make needed reinforcements following their impressive title challenging season.

The Gunners lead the race for the majority of the campaign but fell at the final hurdles with squad depth being a glaring issue.

Now, Mikel Arteta is expected to have a busy summer, with a host of talent already linked with a move to the Emirates, with one saga continuing from January.

What’s the latest on Moises Caicedo to Arsenal?

As widely reported in the winter transfer window, Arsenal had several bids for Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Moises Caicedo rejected.

After signing a new contract with the Seagulls, the Ecuadorian is expected to depart this summer, with the north Londoners still very much interested if latest reports are to be believed.

London World reported last week that the Gunners ‘will make a bid’ in the region of £75m for the midfielder, a similar figure that was rejected by Brighton previously.

What could Moises Caicedo offer to Arsenal?

Having been hailed as a “machine” by talent scout Jacek Kulig, the 21-year-old has been one of the Premier League’s best defensive midfielders this season.

With the departure of Granit Xhaka all but confirmed, Arteta will have his eyes on recruiting for the position this summer, with £120m-rated Declan Rice named alongside Caicedo as transfer targets.

While the financial side of the two separate deals creates the assumption that only one player will be Emirates-bound, Football Insider reported last month that Arsenal could go after both talents.

The two midfield goliaths both won an average of 58% of their total duels this season as per Sofascore, with Caicedo averaging a monstrous 2.7 tackles per game in the league.

The defensive side of both the central players’ game makes them both valuable players for any side, however, their passing abilities could see them fit into Arteta’s squad with ease, particularly alongside Martin Odegaard.

The Norweigan has flourished in the no.10 role for the Gunners, and the introduction of two established dominators in the engine room could only improve the Arsenal skippers’ game.

Caicedo averaged a passing accuracy of 89% this season, with Rice following closely behind with 88%, with both players showcasing their composure when dispatching the ball.

Having two confidently equipped midfielders behind him, Odegaard could take his expertise further up field taking into consideration the duo’s ability to win and retain play.

The 24-year-old powerhouse contributed 2.1 key passes per game for his side this season and acted as Arsenal’s best creator in an area that could be bolstered in having security as assured as two of the country’s best holding players.

In comparison to Thomas Partey, who at present will be the man to start next season behind the Norwegian, the two could provide a better outlet offensively as well as their defensive contributions.

As per Sofascore, Rice averaged one key pass per game with Caicedo achieving 1.2 in the same area, showing the upgrade they could be on the Arsenal side with Partey recording an average of 0.8 per game.

With combined fees of almost £200m, only time will tell if reports regarding the Gunners landing both midfielders is to be believed, however, Arteta could unearth a midfield trio for the ages if there is truth.