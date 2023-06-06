Arsenal are looking ahead to the summer transfer window, as the Gunners have been linked to a number of midfield gems, with one name going back to a saga from the January window.

Moises Caicedo has been publicly on Mikel Arteta’s radar since January, with the Brighton midfielder sharing his desire to depart the Seagulls in the winter window amid links to the Emirates.

What’s the latest on Moises Caicedo to Arsenal?

As reported by Ecuadorian outlet Teradeportes, the 21-year-old has already ‘agreed’ personal terms with Arsenal.

The report states that the Brighton midfielder wishes to play in the Champions League, with the Gunners being his ‘priority’.

A separate report from TheSecretScout claims that the south coast club has placed a £100m price tag on the midfielder, who signed a new deal in January

What could Moises Caicedo bring to Arsenal?

Lauded as being a “machine” by talent scout Jacek Kulig, the talented youngster could be a critical signing for Arsenal, who require a boost of depth in midfield this summer, following the expected departure of Granit Xhaka.

The Gunners fell just short of the title to Manchester City, ultimately coming down to the size and quality of the two squads, with Arteta’s side unable to replace first-team players following a double defensive injury blow.

Caicedo, who has been a monstrous figure in Brighton’s midfield this season, could be a perfect element for the Spaniard in crafting a midfield that can compete with the best of the best next campaign.

Arsenal have seen an array of midfield combinations over the years, some impressive and some not so much, however a pairing that Arteta could emulate in signing Caicedo, is the formidable pivot of Santi Cazorla and Francis Coquelin.

The 2014/15 campaign was a strong one for the duo, who were lauded for their memorable domination at the Etihad, where Arsenal won 2-0 on the day.

After the display, the Frenchman was praised by journalist Julien Laurens as being “really impressive”, with the game simply being a highlight of a hugely successful season for the midfielder.

That year, Coquelin averaged a dominant 3.2 tackles and 3.7 interceptions per game in the Premier League, numbers not too dissimilar to that of Caicedo this campaign, who averages 2.7 tackles and 1.5 interceptions per game. Not quite as high but still incredibly impressive.

The Frenchman had a perfectly balanced partnership with Cazorla, who was the creative influence between the two, as highlighted by his seven goals and 11 assists in the 2014/15 term - as per WhoScored.

The success of the two could be emulated by the characteristics of Martin Odegaard and Caicedo, with the Norwegian possessing a stroke of genius, and the 21-year-old being a rock in midfield.

Like Cazorla, the Arsenal skipper’s contribution to his side’s goals is essential from the middle of the park, scoring a whopping 15 goals this campaign and registering seven assists - as per WhoScored.

Only time will tell if Arteta can finally get the deal over the line, however, there is no doubt of the influence that the youngster could have in Arsenal’s midfield, and could unlock a further level to Odegaard in giving additional strength in the engine room.