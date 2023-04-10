Arsenal are still interested in potentially signing Moises Caicedo from Brighton & Hove Albion in the summer with the midfielder expected to leave.

Will Caicedo leave Brighton this summer?

Mikel Arteta's men still remain top of the table in the Premier League but were unable to seal all three points on the weekend against Liverpool.

The Gunners saw their 2-0 lead slip as the hosts were able to claw back two goals and earn themselves a point - one Arsenal may feel fortunate to have walked away with in the end.

The title still remains in the hands of the Gunners but puts even more pressure on their upcoming game against Manchester City later this month.

However, Arsenal are still said to have an eye on the summer transfer window despite the potential Premier League triumph on the cards for this season.

Indeed, the north London side attempted to bring Caicedo to the Emirates Stadium in the January window along with Leandro Trossard.

However, their bids failed to convince Brighton of selling their £60k-per-week star in the middle of the season.

But speaking on his YouTube channel, Fabrizio Romano has claimed the Ecuadorian midfielder is expected to leave in the coming months with Arsenal still firmly interested:

(3:40) "From what I understand, this new contract was to give Caicedo a longer contract but also a bigger salary as it was promised to the player.

"But the reality is that Caicedo is expected to leave in the summer to get the top club move. Arsenal are still there. Arsenal are very interested in Caicedo."

Do Arsenal need Caicedo?

On the back of Arsenal's draw against Liverpool, some have made some bold comments about the Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka following his altercation with Trent Alexander-Arnold.

The Gunners midfielder has been hailed for his transformation this season having played a huge role in Arsenal's XI so far this term.

However, speaking after the game on Sunday, Garth Crookes issued a warning to Arteta about his Swiss midfielder:

"The Gunners are extremely close to producing something very special this season but a word of warning: Granit Xhaxa is a loose cannon on a journey littered with explosives and Arsenal have to do something about him before he destroys their entire season," he said.

But looking ahead to next season, it will be interesting to see whether the Gunners look to make an upgrade on the 30-year-old midfielder.

Jamie Redknapp hailed the 21-year-old as a "magnificent" tackler holding similar qualities to former Premier League midfielder Scott Parker.

The Ecuadorian has provided a much better return defensively than Xhaka this season with almost three times as many tackles per 90 minutes (via FBref).

However, it is apparent they are both very different types of midfielders with the Swiss 30-year-old having returned a combined 10 goals and assists thus far.

So it will be interesting to see how Arteta uses his midfield options next season if the Gunners are to bring in a big addition like Caicedo.