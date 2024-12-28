Arsenal are still looking to win their first Premier League title in more than 20 years and have splashed the cash in recent seasons on new signings.

However, the Gunners have also sold a number of academy stars in recent years and have a history of dealings with Barcelona and Manchester City, but who is the club’s most expensive departure?

We've taken a look at Arsenal's most expensive sales in their history, with the help of data from news reports and Transfermarkt, with a detailed look at the top 11.

Arsenal's most expensive sales of all time Rank Player Fee Sold to Year =1 Folarin Balogun £35m Monaco 2023 =1 Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain £35m Liverpool 2017 =1 Cesc Fabregas £35m Barcelona 2012 =4 Emile Smith Rowe £34m Fulham 2024 =4 Alex Iwobi £34m Everton 2019 6 Eddie Nketiah £30m Crystal Palace 2024 =7 Aaron Ramsdale £25m Southampton 2024 =7 Joe Willock £25m Newcastle 2021 =7 Samir Nasri £25m Man City 2011 =7 Emmanuel Adebayor £25m Man City 2009 =7 Marc Overmars £25m Barcelona 2000 12 Robin van Persie £24m Man Utd 2012 13 Nicolas Anelka £23.5m Real Madrid 1999 14 Granit Xhaka £21.4m Leverkusen 2023 15 Theo Walcott £20m Everton 2018 16 Olivier Giroud £18m Chelsea 2018 17 Emiliano Martinez £17m Aston Villa 2020 18 Thierry Henry £16.1m Barcelona 2007 =19 Thomas Vermaelen £15m Barcelona 2014 =19 Alex Song £15m Barcelona 2012

Here’s a detailed look at Arsenal’s top 11 sales…

11 Marc Overmars

£25m to Barcelona, 2000

Marc Overmars had helped deliver a league and cup double in his first Arsenal season in 1997/98, but was sold by Arsene Wenger ahead of the 2000/01 campaign for a fee of £25m as Barcelona struck a double deal with the Gunners.

Emmanuel Petit left alongside the Dutchman, who became the fourth-most-expensive signing in history, ahead of Luis Figo, Hernan Crespo and Christian Vieri.

Not only did Arsenal sell Overmars at a handsome profit, but they replaced him with Robert Pires, who became a star in his own right at Highbury.

10 Emmanuel Adebayor

£25m to Man City, 2009

When Manchester City began to flex their newfound financial muscle, Arsenal were one of the clubs they visited most often to pick off talent.

Adebayor's £25m switch to Eastlands was swiftly followed by the capture of Kolo Toure, who cost the Citizens £14m. Of course, Adebayor burned what bridges he had left with Arsenal fans when he celebrated in front of them in their first meeting just weeks later.

9 Samir Nasri

£25m to Man City, 2011

Manchester City came calling again in the summer of 2011, as Samir Nasri was the latest to tread that particular path out of Arsenal. In fairness to the Frenchman, he won trophies in his first season, vindicating his move, which followed a year of dazzling performances in north London.

Another £25m was headed Arsenal's way as a result, with the Gunners welcoming the likes of Gervinho that summer.

8 Joe Willock

£25m to Newcastle, 2021

Midfielder Joe Willock made a £25m move to Newcastle United in 2021 after a successful loan spell at St James' Park.

Soon after his loan arrival, Willock scored in seven successive Premier League games, matching Alan Shearer’s Magpies record, which resulted in the Toon spending big and handing the player a six-year deal.

7 Aaron Ramsdale

£25m to Southampton, 2024

Aaron Ramsdale ended three years at Arsenal by sealing a summer switch to Southampton in the summer of 2024. The Saints paid an initial £18m for the goalkeeper, with the fee potentially rising to £25m.

Whether conditions for that are met remains to be seen, though one suspects that the south coast club's struggles in the Premier League cast doubt over Arsenal getting full whack for their former player.

6 Eddie Nketiah

£30m to Crystal Palace, 2024

Striker Eddie Nketiah spent seven years as a professional with the Gunners after coming through the academy, having also spent six months on loan with Leeds United in 2019.

Nketiah made more than 100 first-team appearances for Arsenal, but could never nail down a regular first-choice starting spot, resulting in an eye-catching £30m exit across London to join Crystal Palace in 2024.

5 Alex Iwobi

£34m to Everton, 2019

Continuing the theme of academy players leaving Arsenal is Alex Iwobi, who joined Everton for £34m in 2019.

The Nigeria international made 149 appearances for the Gunners, contributing to 39 goals, the last of which came in the Europa League final defeat to Chelsea in 2019.

4 Emile Smith Rowe

£34m to Fulham, 2024

After falling out of favour under Mikel Arteta and struggling with injuries, Emile Smith Rowe sealed a permanent Arsenal exit in 2024, becoming Fulham’s most expensive signing in the process.

The attacking midfielder was tipped for big things after coming through the Gunners academy and has started brightly at Craven Cottage.

3 Cesc Fabregas

£35m to Barcelona, 2011

Iconic midfielder Cesc Fabregas swapped Barcelona for Arsenal as a teenager in 2003 and quickly broke into Arsene Wenger’s first-team plans in north London.

The Spaniard would go on to spend nine years in an Arsenal shirt before returning to the Nou Camp in a £35m deal. To make things worse for the Gunners, Fabregas would move back to England in 2014, this time with Chelsea.