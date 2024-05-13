Arsenal officials, manager Mikel Arteta and sporting director Edu Gaspar have used the transfer market wisely in recent years to rebuild the Gunners squad, but who is the club's most expensive signing of all time?

Here at Football FanCast, we've taken a look at Arsenal's most expensive signings in their history, as per Transfermarkt, with a detailed look at the top 10.

Arsenal's most expensive signings of all time Rank Player Fee Signed from Year 1 Declan Rice €116m West Ham 2023 2 Nicolas Pepe €80m Lille 2019 3 Kai Havertz €75m Chelsea 2023 4 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang €63.75m Borussia Dortmund 2018 5 Ben White €58.5m Brighton 2022 6 Alexandre Lacazette €53m Lyon 2017 7 Gabriel Jesus €52.2m Man City 2022 8 Thomas Partey €50m Atletico Madrid 2020 9 Mesut Ozil €47m Real Madrid 2013 10 Granit Xhaka €45m Borussia Monchengladbach 2016 11 Alexis Sanchez €42.5m Barcelona 2014 12 Shkodran Mustafi €41m Valencia 2016 13 Jurrien Timber €40m Ajax 2023 =14 Martin Odegaard €35m Real Madrid 2021 =14 Oleksandr Zinchenko €35m Man City 2022 =14 Fabio Vieira €35m FC Porto 2022 17 Henrikh Mkhitaryan €34m Man Utd 2018 18 William Saliba €30m Saint Etienne 2019 19 Lucas Torreira €28.65m Sampdoria 2018 20 Aaron Ramsdale €28m Sheffield United 2021

Here's a detailed look at Arsenal's 10 most expensive signings:

10 Granit Xhaka

€45m from Borussia Monchengladbach

Swiss midfielder Granit Xhaka arrived at the Emirates back in 2016 during Arsene Wenger’s final years in charge.

Xhaka would go on to make just under 300 appearances for the Gunners, with plenty of highs and lows during that time. He left in 2023 to join Bayer Leverkusen in a deal worth €25m.

9 Mesut Ozil

€47m from Real Madrid

Also signed by Wenger was playmaker Mesut Ozil, who, back in 2013, became Arsenal’s record signing.

It was a statement transfer by the Gunners to sign the German attacking midfielder, with Ozil dazzling in the final third in north London. He’d spend eight years on the book at Arsenal before two short stints in Turkey prior to retiring in 2023.

8 Thomas Partey

€50m from Atletico Madrid

Next on the list is holding midfielder Thomas Partey, who was one of Arteta’s first big-money signings in charge of the Gunners.

Arriving in 2020 after making his name as one of the best defensive midfielders in Spain, Partey has gone on to play more than 100 times for Arsenal.

7 Gabriel Jesus

€52.2m from Manchester City

After working with Arteta at Manchester City, Gabriel Jesus swapped the Etihad for the Emirates in 2022, looking to solve Arsenal’s shortcomings in front of goal, taking the famous no.9 shirt in the process.

The Brazilian started well, scoring 11 goals in his first full season with the Gunners, however, he has also suffered a number of injuries during his time in north London.

6 Alexandre Lacazette

€53m from Lyon

French forward Alexandre Lacazette joined Arsenal in 2017 from Lyon after spending his entire career with the Ligue 1 side.

He went on to have five years at the Emirates, making more than 200 appearances and scoring 71 times, winning the FA Cup. Lacazette left Arsenal on a free transfer, returning to Lyon where he will go down as a club icon.

5 Ben White

€58.5m from Brighton

After starring out on loan with Leeds United in the Championship and making an impact in the Premier League with Brighton, Arsenal won the race to sign Ben White in 2022.

The ball-playing centre-back has been a regular for Arsenal since then and has actually been transformed into a right-back under Arteta, with his contract with the Gunners running until 2028.

4 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

€63.75m from Borussia Dortmund

In 2018, Arsenal spent big to add more firepower to their attack, with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang joining from Borussia Dortmund. In total, Aubameyang would go on to score 92 goals in 163 appearances, scoring the winner in the 2020 FA Cup final.

Aubameyang and Lacazette struck up a good relationship in north London, but like his former strike partner, left Arsenal in 2022 but did return to England for a short stint with Chelsea.

3 Kai Havertz

€75m from Chelsea

Chelsea recouped the majority of the transfer fee they paid Bayer Leverkusen for Kai Havertz when selling him to Arsenal in 2023, with the German attacker penning a five-year deal at the Emirates.

The versatile forward has been deployed in numerous positions by Arteta so far and looks to be a valuable signing going forward.

2 Nicolas Pepe

€80m from Lille

A big-money signing that ultimately didn’t work out is Nicolas Pepe. Arsenal splashed the cash on the Ivorian back in 2019 after starring in France for Lille.

However, Pepe never really got to grips with life in England and, after making 112 appearances for the club, scoring 27 times, left in 2023 on a free transfer despite having 12 months remaining on his contract at the time.

1 Declan Rice

€116.6m from West Ham

Comfortably Arsenal’s record signing, Declan Rice was also wanted by Manchester City during the summer of 2023, but it was the Gunners who won the race after laying plenty of groundwork months prior.

The England international is under contract until 2028, so looks set to be an important member of Arteta’s side for years to come.