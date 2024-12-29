Arsenal have now been named as the club most interested in signing another Serie A star in the coming transfer windows, with the Gunners looking to bolster their ranks according to a fresh report.

Arsenal need reinforcements

After the news broke that Bukayo Saka underwent surgery for a hamstring injury, Arsenal's worst fears have been realised. Mikel Arteta's side are expected to be without their talisman for at least two months, during which time they will face games across the Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup and Carabao Cup.

Though they edged past Ipswich Town in their first Premier League game without the winger, the injury to Raheem Sterling has also depleted their attacking ranks and they had no forwards on their substitutes bench as they fought to a 1-0 home win over the Tractor Boys to keep their slim Premier League title hopes alive.

Arsenal's current options in attack Gabriel Jesus Gabriel Martinelli Leandro Trossard Kai Havertz Ethan Nwaneri

With January just days away though, fans are hoping that the Gunners will be active as they look to finally land a forward, with the club having failed to seriously bolster their frontline over the summer.

The likes of Matheus Cunha, Bryan Mbeumo and Antoine Semenyo have all been linked with the club, but it seems more likely that a loan move for someone like Randal Kolo-Muani is done, with January a notoriously difficult time to do business and each of the previously mentioned trio starring with their current Premier League club.

Now though, a fresh report has seen Arsenal looking at the other end of the pitch too.

Arsenal want new goalkeeper

That is according to a report from Italy, relayed by Sport Witness, which claims that Arsenal lead the way in the race to sign Atalanta shot-stopper Marco Carnesecchi, who is enjoying an 'extraordinary' season in Bergamo.

The Italian goalkeeper has kept five clean sheets and conceded just 19 times all season as he has helped Gian Piero Gasperini's side move to the top of Italian football, and has drawn admiring glances in the process.

Arsenal have "already monitored him closely" and are named as the ‘most interested’ team to sign the 24-year-old, who is a part of the World Soccer Agency, which also represents Arsenal defender Riccardo Calafiori and who the Gunners are said to have "excellent relations" with.

Any deal would be expensive, with Atalanta holding out for at least €40m [£33m] and as much as €50m [£41.5m], but Arsenal are known to be willing to spend big on a backup goalkeeper after their failed swoop for Joan Garcia last summer, which eventually saw them land Neto on loan.

The Brazilian's loan will expire come the end of the season, leaving Arsenal in need of another shot-stopper to play second fiddle to David Raya. Despite Atalanta's hefty asking price, Carnesecchi's contract expires in 2026, meaning that the Bergamo side will be forced to either sell the Italian this summer or risk losing him for free unless they can find a way to convince him to pen new terms with La Dea.

Arsenal fans will be hoping that the club opt to bolster their frontline in the coming transfer windows rather than spend big on a backup goalkeeper, but as the interest in Garcia showed, Arteta and co are happy to splash the cash in that department.