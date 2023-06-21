Arsenal are reportedly leading the race for a Bundesliga ace, as Mikel Arteta aims to strengthen his side this summer.

The Gunners have been linked with a host of talent following the official opening of the transfer window last week, with one player showing signs of a once-loved hero in north London.

As reported by French outlet L’Equipe, relayed by Get French Football News last week, Bayer Leverkusen forward Moussa Diaby has been linked with a move to Arsenal.

The news suggested that the Londoners are ‘ahead’ of Premier League rivals Newcastle United in the race for the 23-year-old talent, who is valued at £65m by his club as reported by Evening Standard last month.

What could Moussa Diaby offer to Arsenal?

Lauded as “electrifying” by journalist Aaron Stokes, the right-winger could add essence to Arteta’s squad of a player that was once adored at Arsenal.

Indeed, Alexis Sanchez lit up Islington during his four seasons at the club, recording an outstanding 87 goals and assists in 122 Premier League appearances after signing from Barcelona in the summer of 2014 for £35m.

The winger was integral to Arsene Wenger’s plans at the club at the time, acting as the star man in a steadily progressing side.

Hailed as a “fighter” by Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola, the Chilean gave the club some of the best moments of the Emirates era before controversially departing for Manchester United with two FA Cups to his name.

While his departure hurt in the capital, the talent and excitement that Sanchez provided won't be forgotten, and could be emulated in the near future by Diaby.

As highlighted by WhoScored, both Sanchez and Diaby share similar attributes. Chiefly, they are both deployed as wide players, with strengths in dribbling and attacking the final third.

In his final season at Arsenal, the Tocopilla-born gem averaged 3.6 shots per game, as well as 2.1 dribbles and 2.7 key passes per match, showcasing his fine abilities as a winger in his prime in the Premier League, via WhoScored.

At just 23-years-old, Diaby has recorded numbers that imply he could live up to the heights of Sanchez one day, as per WhoScored, the Frenchman recorded 2.4 shots, 1.8 key passes and 1.5 dribbles per game in the Bundesliga.

Still quite a raw asset, the Frenchman will need to improve his game to become a more creative player but it's clear that Leverkusen's star man has a lot of talent in his arsenal, as highlighted by his threat in front of goal.

As per FBref, the Paris-born ace averages 0.35 non-penalty xG per 90, placing him in the top 8% of wingers in Europe in this area. Like Sanchez, therefore, he is a potent threat capable of generating magic in the final third.

To make matters even more exciting, he could arrive as one of the quickest players in the team, with his top speed of 36.10 km/h trumping that of Gabriel Martinelli's 35.85 km/h but falling slightly below Bukayo Saka's 36.36 km/h.

Arteta could add to the talent that he already possesses at the club by signing Diaby, who is already demonstrating attributes similar to Sanchez during his time at Arsenal. However, with Newcastle also eyeing the forward, only time will tell if a deal materialises for the lively speedster.