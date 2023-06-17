Arsenal are ready to exercise their strengths this summer, as the Gunners are linked to a Bundesliga ace following the official opening of the transfer window.

After a strong season in the Premier League, Mikel Arteta will hope to make reinforcements with the aim to reduce the gap between his side and Manchester City ahead of the next campaign.

The latest link could add significant firepower to the Spaniard’s attack, in a move that could see him add the essence of Pep Guardiola in north London as he has before.

What’s the latest on Moussa Diaby to Arsenal?

As reported by French outlet L’Equipe - relayed by Get French Football News - Arsenal are interested in Bayer Leverkusen’s Moussa Diaby.

The report claims that the Gunners are ‘ahead’ of Premier League rivals Newcastle United in the race to claim the Frenchman’s signature.

A separate report from the Evening Standard added that the German side are expecting a fee in the region of £65m for their star, who is contracted until 2025.

What could Moussa Diaby offer to Arsenal?

Hailed as “electrifying” by journalist Aaron Stokes, the 23-year-old could inspire Arteta to take another page out of Guardiola’s book in adding competition to the attack.

The Spaniard used his expertise to get the best form out of both Riyad Mahrez and Jack Grealish this season, not hesitating to rotate between the two throughout the Premier League campaign.

By inducing competition between the two wingers, the treble-winning manager enabled the duo to contribute a combined 27 G/A in encouraging them to fight for their starting place consistently.

Arteta could learn a trick from his former teacher in signing Diaby, who could inject competition in numerous areas of Arsenal’s front line due to his versatility in positioning.

Despite being deployed primarily on the right wing, the Frenchman can be used as a left-winger or even as an option to lead the line thanks to his finishing and technical ability in the final third.

Contributing nine goals and eight assists in the Bundesliga this campaign, the 23-year-old has the skill to impact the game from both a playmaking and finishing point of view, as supported by his average numbers per game.

As per WhoScored, the Leverkusen gem averaged 1.8 key passes per game in the league, as well as 1.5 dribbles per game, showcasing his strengths individually on the ball and as a ball-playing asset to his teammates.

The introduction of Diaby could inspire the likes of Gabriel Martinelli, Gabriel Jesus, Bukayo Saka and Leandro Trossard to enhance their performance in order to maintain their ranks in the team, with the Frenchman possessing the ability to dethrone those stars.

Arteta could replicate the competition that Guardiola influences in his squad to make them the best of the best and after delivering City the treble this season, the Spaniard isn’t the worst figure to have gained experience from on the touchline.