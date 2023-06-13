Arsenal have been linked with a host of players ahead of the transfer window, as Mikel Arteta aims to bolster his squad this summer.

The Spaniard fired the Gunners back into the Champions League as well as posing as serious title contenders for the majority of the season, and will look to take his side one step further next campaign.

The latest talent linked with a move to the Emirates is one of the most exciting wingers in Europe, and a gem that could add more than just depth to north London.

What’s the latest on Moussa Diaby to Arsenal?

As reported by the Mail Online last month, Arsenal are one of the clubs interested in Bayer Leverkusen forward Moussa Diaby.

A separate report from Evening Standard said that the Bundesliga club are expected to price their star at £65m, a fee that has derailed fellow Premier League interest from Newcastle United, via The Athletic.

It has since been suggested that the Gunners remain interested in the winger, with Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor telling GIVEMESPORT that Diaby could ‘reach a new level’ at the club.

"He ticks that under-25 box and is a player that can reach a new level at Arsenal," he said.

What could Moussa Diaby offer to Arsenal?

Having been lauded as “electrifying” by journalist Aaron Stokes, the 23-year-old dynamo could elevate Arsenal’s attack with his deadly ability in the final third.

Being primarily deployed as a right-winger for Leverkusen, the Frenchman contributed to 17 goals in the Bundesliga this season, scoring nine and assisting eight in 33 appearances, via FBref.

While the Gunners have their own monstrous wide man in Bukayo Saka, the north London outfit could show their commitment to competing with the best of the best by signing Diaby as a player that could compete with the 21-year-old.

Saka’s place in Arsenal’s line-up is unchallengeable, predominantly because there isn’t an individual that could apply pressure on the Englishman to perform consistently well.

As per FBref, the Frenchman averaged 4.04 progressive carries per 90, placing in the top 20% of wingers in Europe in that area showing his ability to progress with the ball, Saka was marginally ahead of the 23-year-old with 5.04.

The Paris-born whiz could challenge Saka in a position that, at present, is comfortably his, in an area of depth that Arsenal must introduce to challenge against the best.

With a statement contract freshly signed, it’s integral for the club to not allow the Englishman to grow comfortable in his surroundings, as was seen prior in the drop-off of Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang’s form after extending his stay.

The Gabon international’s place was safe in the squad, and when performance dipped there were no repercussions to his role other than the negative influence it had on the club’s results.

Signing Diaby could present Saka with a competitive partner in his position, as well as someone that could influence Arteta’s attack, bringing rotation into the equation, something that could be key with Champions League football on the horizon.

As per Sofascore, the Leverkusen gem averaged 1.1 shots on target per game in the Bundesliga, with the Arsenal star averaging 0.8 in an area that highlights the added threat the transfer target could offer the Gunners.

With Paris Saint-Germain also said to be monitoring the movements of Diaby, Arsenal must act fast this summer if they are to snatch the £50m-rated target's signature.