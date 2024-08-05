Compared to recent years, this summer hasn't been particularly action-packed for Arsenal.

As things stand, the only new face that Mikel Arteta has welcomed into the first team has been Italian defender Riccardo Calafiori, although that could be about to change in the coming weeks.

For example, it looks likely that the incredibly drawn-out saga surrounding Mikel Merino's proposed move to North London could finally be coming to a close, and while he's an extremely talented player, he could already be in for a real fight to get into the first team.

That's because recent reports have revealed that Edu Gaspar and Co are now targeting another central midfielder, and this player is someone the Arsenal faithful will be far more familiar with.

Arsenal transfer news

According to a recent report from insider TeamNewsAndTix via Caught Offside, Arsenal have reignited their interest in Newcastle United star Bruno Guimaraes this summer.

The report claims that Arteta's side are 'preparing to make a blockbuster offer' for the Brazilian, including a cash sum and out-of-favour goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale.

There is no mention as to how much money the Gunners intend to offer, but according to the report, there is a feeling in North London that the Toon are not yet "out of the woods in terms of finances."

It might prove difficult and ultimately still rather costly to sign the former Lyon ace this summer, but if Arsenal have a genuine chance at signing him, they should take it, even if it impacts Merino's potential minutes.

How Guimaraes compares to Merino

So, with Martin Odegaard firmly established as the Gunners' starting ten and Declan Rice admitting last season that six was his "best position," Merino and Guimaraes would have to compete with one another for the left eight role, which they have shown they can both play - even if the Brazilian has spent more time in defensive midfield across his career.

Now, before we look at their underlying numbers, let's compare their raw output. While they won't be expected to supply the brunt of the team's goal involvements, every little bit will help in the fight to take down City next season.

In this metric, the "world-class" Toon ace, as talent scout Jacek Kulig dubbed him, emerges victorious. In 50 appearances for the Magpies last season, he scored seven goals and provided ten assists, equating to an average of a goal involvement every 2.94 games.

In contrast, the Sociedad ace scored eight goals and provided five assists in 45 appearances, and while that's still impressive, it equates to a slightly worse average of a goal involvement every 3.46 games.

Okay, so while it's clear that the former Lyon ace is more of a direct goal threat than the Spaniard, who has the better underlying numbers?

Guimaraes vs Merino Stats per 90 Guimaraes Merino Non-Penalty Expected Goals + Assists 0.31 0.19 Non-Penalty Goals + Assists 0.41 0.29 Progressive Passes 7.80 5.91 Progressive Carries 1.79 0.94 Shots 1.32 1.09 Shots on Target 0.44 0.40 Passing Accuracy 83.9% 76.2% Key Passes 1.71 0.72 Shot-Creating Actions 3.94 2.36 Goal-Creating Actions 0.52 0.29 Tackles Won 1.46 1.56 Blocks 1.43 1.30 Interceptions 0.96 0.58 Clearances 0.55 1.99 Successful Take-Ons 1.98 0.87 Aerial Duels Won 0.50 5.94 Ball Recoveries 6.53 7.14 All Stats via FBref for 23/24 League Season

Unfortunately for the Euro 2024 winner, his potential competition once again comes out looking better, and significantly so.

Across the vast majority of relevant metrics, the Rio de Janeiro-born star comes out ahead, including non-penalty expected goals plus assists, actual non-penalty goals plus assists, progressive passes and carries, shot and shots on target, passing accuracy, key passes, shot and goal-creating actions, blocks, interceptions and successful take-ons, all per 90.

In his defence, the Pamplona-born ace comes out miles ahead for aerial duels won and does better in a few other defensive metrics, such as tackles won, interceptions and ball recoveries per 90, but that really is about it.

Ultimately, while Merino looks like he will be a quality addition to Arsenal's midfield this summer and particularly useful for his ability to win duels, he's comfortably behind Guimaraes when it comes to his overall game. Therefore, should Edu and Co have a genuine chance to sign the Brazilian in the coming weeks, they must take it.