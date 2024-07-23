We are just over three weeks away from the Premier League kicking off for another season of suspense-filled football, and while every club has a lot to fight for, few have quite as much as Arsenal.

Mikel Arteta's side will be hoping it's third time's the charm as they look to finally end their two-decade title drought and stop Manchester City from winning an unprecedented five in a row.

However, to give themselves the best chance of doing that, they must bring in some talented players this summer, such as Nico Williams.

The Gunners have been consistently linked with a move for the Spaniard, but whether they'll be able to get him is another thing entirely. So it's good news that Edu Gaspar ad Co have already lined up a brilliant alternative and someone who'd be the perfect Bukayo Saka rival at the same time.

Arsenal transfer news

According to a recent report from Turkish publication Sabah Spor, Arsenal are one of several teams interested in signing Galatasaray ace Baris Alper Ylimaz this summer.

Alongside the Gunners, the report claims that North London rivals Tottenham Hotspur are set to meet with the player's representatives to discuss a possible transfer. At the same time, Brighton & Hove Albion, Liverpool, Manchester United and Aston Villa are also 'closely following the player.'

The report reveals that Galatasaray would entertain offers in excess of €30m, which converts to around £25m, and while that's still a significant sum of money, it's somewhat reasonable in the modern game.

In all, if Arsenal can get ahead of the chasing pack for Yilmaz this summer, then based on his recent performances, they should bring him to N5, as he could be both the perfect rival for Saka and an alternative to Williams.

Why Yilmaz would be a great signing

Okay, so for those slightly unfamiliar with Yilmaz, you may be somewhat confused as to how a player could challenge Saka and be an alternative to Williams, but therein lies one of the Turkish international's biggest strengths: his versatility.

In his career to date, he has started games all over the pitch, from right-back to centre-forward, but his two most played positions have been left and right-wing, with him starting 66 games on the former and 64 on the latter.

It's this experience out on the left that could see the 24-year-old become the Gunners alternative to the Athletic Bilbao ace, and his time on the right, where he spent most of last season, that could see him come in as a challenge to Saka.

So, with that said, how does he stack up against the Hale End superstar when it comes to pure output?

Well, as you'd probably expect given the outlandish talent of the Englishman, the Gala ace comes out second best, but it's close enough to suggest that he could act as the perfect bench option for the Gunners or even as someone who could start some of the less important games to give the 22-year-old some time to rest.

Yilmaz vs Saka Player Yilmaz Saka Appearances 55 47 Goals 7 20 Assists 12 14 Goal Involvements per Match 0.34 0.72 All Stats via Transfermarkt

For example, while the Ealing-born gem scored 20 goals and provided 14 assists in 47 appearances last season, meaning he averaged a goal involvement every 1.38 games, the Turkish dynamo scored seven goals and provided 12 assists in 55 appearances, equating to a slightly less impressive average of a goal involvement every 2.89 games.

Moreover, with arguably the best centre-back in the world, Virgil van Dijk, describing the Rize-born star as a player who is "difficult for every defender" to play against, he'd probably surprise many Premier League fans.

Ultimately, Arsenal have needed a player who can step in and cover for Saka for years now, and with Yilmlaz supposedly available for just £25m this summer, signing him feels like a no-brainer.