The time has come for revenge. Arsenal were regulars in the Champions League a decade ago but were consistently downed by a German giant in the shape of Bayern Munich.

Over the last three clashes with the Bundesliga side, the Gunners have tasted defeat via an aggregate score of 15-3.

Yeah, it's not great reading. All three of those games finished 5-1 with Arsenal failing to beat Bayern since a 2-0 group stage win back in 2015.

Arsenal 2-0 Bayern: Starting XI GK - Petr Cech RB - Hector Bellerin CB - Laurent Koscielny CB - Per Mertesacker LB - Nacho Monreal CM - Francis Coquelin CM - Santi Cazorla CAM - Mesut Ozil RW - Aaron Ramsey LW - Alexis Sanchez ST - Theo Walcott

That said, Mikel Arteta's team are a vastly different outfit now. As are Thomas Tuchel's current side back in Munich.

They are set to lose the league crown for the first time since 2012 to undefeated Bayer Leverkusen, who funnily enough now have Granit Xhaka in their ranks.

Bayern have lost their last two league matches and unlike Arsenal, are significantly off the boil domestically. Comparatively, the Londoners are top of the Premier League. The tie is all set to be a captivating affair, one where mistakes cannot be made.

As a result, Arteta must make at least one change to his team on Tuesday evening.

The change Arsenal have to make against Bayern

It's unlikely that the Spanish head coach will make too many alterations to what has been a rather settled team in recent months.

However, there must be one at left-back in midweek, replacing Oleksandr Zinchenko with a more reliable pair of hands.

Zinchenko has been a marvel since arriving from Manchester City and has helped to change the way this Arsenal team play. Before he signed on the dotted line, the Gunners never operated with inverted full-backs.

Just think of Kieran Tierney and Hector Bellerin. They had pace to burn and as such, would be flying up and down the channels. The Ukrainian is the polar opposite. He doesn't possess pace but does have plenty of technical qualities that allow him to invert and add another body to the midfield.

There is very little to criticise about Zinchenko's game from this point of view. He shows nice touches and adds an extra layer to Arsenal's build-up play.

That said, he is a worry, specifically in the big games. To deny former Gunner Serge Gnabry and Harry Kane - whose record against Arsenal is rather ridiculous - they will need someone who is more readily able to cope with the demands of one-on-one defending.

Harry Kane vs Arsenal Games 19 Goals 14 Assists 3 Wins 7 Draws 5 Defeats 7 Data via Transfermarkt.

This is not the left-back's forte, he will be the first to admit that, but as Football.London's Kaya Kaynak admitted when handing him a 6/10 rating after the win over Brighton, there were 'some typical lapses in concentration.'

Arsenal did not concede on the South Coast last Saturday but Bayern are a different beast. They will need concentration levels to be at an all-time high.

Zinchenko vs Brighton Minutes played 72 Touches 50 Accurate passes 36/41 (88%) Key passes 1 Crosses 0 Shots 0 Dribbles 0 Duels won 1/3 Tackles 1 Interceptions 0 Stats via Sofascore.

Previously described as a "liability" by one Gunners podcaster, Zinchenko could well let Arsenal down in this regard and as a result, should be dropped to the bench when Kane and Co come to town.

The players who could replace Oleksandr Zinchenko

Throughout February and early March, the former Man City star missed four league games because of a calf problem.

Over that period the reins were handed to Jakub Kiwior at left-back and he took his chance with some aplomb.

The Pole isn't a natural left-back having initially signed from Spezia as a central defender, but he has grown into the role superbly well.

He doesn't invert quite as much as Zinchenko due to the player's technical and tactical limitations but that doesn't mean there was a lack of impact down the left side, far from it.

With the Ukraine international absent, Kiwior improved significantly, notably supplying three assists and scoring a goal across six fixtures between the win over Liverpool and the 6-0 rout of Sheffield United.

Takehiro Tomiyasu could also be in contention to start on Tuesday. Kiwior has actually sat out of the last two games with the Japanese instead preferred from the bench.

That said, it would be a gamble to play him from the off. Tomiyasu hasn't started a game for Arsenal for four months due to a combination of the Asia Cup and injury.

As a result, Kiwior certainly makes the most sense. He could well be key to stopping Gnabry and Kane, a duo who have contributed to 55 Bayern goals this term. That's without considering the likes of Jamal Musiala and Thomas Muller too. Good luck, Arsenal.