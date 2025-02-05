While deadline day was certainly underwhelming, the mood around Arsenal's form on the pitch is in a far better place than it was a few weeks ago.

Mikel Arteta's side played host to Premier League champions Manchester City on the weekend, and while Pep Guardiola's side are a shadow of their former selves at the moment, they showed against Chelsea that they can still turn it on.

However, by the time the full-time whistle was blown on Sunday, the almighty Cityzens had been utterly blown away by the Gunners in a 5-1 demolition with more than its fair share of needle thanks to the growing, old-school rivalry between the two sides.

It was the perfect result for the North Londoners as they now look to overturn a 2-0 deficit away to Newcastle United tonight in the second leg of their League Cup semi-final, and while it seems incredibly harsh, Arteta should look to start Gabriel Martinelli on the bench against the Toon.

Why Martinelli should start on the bench

So, the first thing to say is that dropping anyone from the team who started against City on Sunday would be harsh, and not a single starter put in a poor showing.