After a dreadful period before the international break that saw them slip down the Premier League table, Arsenal look back to their brilliant best.

Mikel Arteta's side have scored 13 goals in their last three games while conceding just three, and there have been standout performers all over the pitch, from Bukayo Saka in attack to Gabriel Magalhaes in defence.

However, for all the excellent displays from players in the starting lineup to those on the bench, a few players remain on the periphery of the squad.

Arsenal's recent form Team Result West Ham United (A) 5-2 (W) Sporting CP (A) 5-1 (W) Nottingham Forest (H) 3-0 (W) Chelsea (A) 1-1 (D) Inter Milan (A) 1-0 (L)

Fortunately, if recent reports are to be believed, one of those players could be set to make the club a hefty profit next month, a player the manager once thought would become an important member of the team.

Arsenal's standout performers

Okay, before we get to the player who should be moved on next month, let's examine a few of the stars who've reignited Arsenal's title charge over the last week or so, starting with club poster boy Saka.

The Hale End icon was one of the few players in impressive form prior to the international break, racking up four goals and seven assists in 15 appearances, but has reached another level over the last three games, scoring three goals and providing four assists.

In all, the fan favourite "monster", as dubbed by journalist Mark White, has established himself well and truly as the Gunners' most important player this season.

Arsenal's most productive players in 24/25 # Player Goals Assists Games 1 Saka 7 11 18 2 Havertz 9 1 19 3 Martinelli 4 3 18 4 Trossard 4 2 18 5 Odegaard 1 3 8 = Rice 1 3 18 = Magalhaes 4 0 19 All Stats via Transfermarkt

Still, it cannot be forgotten that his best form often comes when playing alongside another of the team's best players, Martin Odegaard.

The Norwegian returned to the team just before the international break, but it was against Forest that he looked back to his best, and since then, it's become crystal clear that when he starts, the North Londoners are twice the team they are without him.

For example, the Drammen-born dynamo picked up an assist against the Tricky Trees and Sporting before scoring a penalty against the Irons on Saturday evening.

The former Real Madrid wonderkid's haul for the season so far stands at four goal involvements in eight games, and now he's fit again, we wouldn't be surprised to see that number balloon in the coming weeks.

However, while the Gunners' number seven is reaching new heights and their captain is getting back to his scintillating best, there are a few squad players who look even further from first-team action than before, including one who left Arteta excited when he first joined, but now must be sold for a hefty profit.

The Arsenal player who must be sold

In January 2023, Arsenal were in the midst of an entirely unexpected title race with Manchester City, and were actually leading Pep Guardiola's league-winning juggernaut at that time, so the club opted to bring in some reinforcements.

Brighton & Hove Albion's incredibly talented winger Leandro Trossard was signed for £27m, Italian international Jorginho made the increasingly uncontroversial move from Chelsea to the Emirates, and while both of those players have become incredibly useful members of the squad since, the same cannot really be said of the third signing made that month, Jakub Kiwior.

The Polish defender joined the team from Serie A side Spezia for around £20m.

While he was a surprise addition to most fans, Arteta was delighted about his arrival and seemed to see a bright future for him at the club, describing him as "a young versatile defender who has shown huge potential and qualities with Spezia in Serie A."

Unfortunately for the Tychy-born ace, he was limited to just eight appearances in his first six months at the Emirates. Yet, in September of the following season, the manager once again reaffirmed his belief in him, claiming that the 24-year-old had the potential "to be great."

"He is a player that I really like, that's why I signed him. He has the potential, at his age, to be great." - Mikel Arteta.

Last season did see the versatile defender get more game time, as across the full campaign he made 30 first-team appearances, with the majority coming at left-back, but following a poor display against Bayern Munich in the first leg of a Champions League quarter-final, he once again became more of a bench option.

This season has seen the 31-capped international make just ten appearances, totalling 374 minutes, as summer signing Riccardo Calafiori, Jurrien Timber and even Myles Leiws-Skelly seem to be ahead of him in the pecking order, which makes a recent report touting him for an exit particularly interesting.

Kiwior's Arsenal career Season 22/23 23/24 24/25 Appearances 8 30 10 Starts 6 18 2 Minutes 498' 1594' 374' Goals 1 1 0 Assists 0 3 2 All Stats via Transfermarkt

According to Caught Offside, there are ten clubs that are now interested in signing the former Spezia star, with Italian giants AC Milan and Napoli, as well as Sevilla already making contact over a potential deal.

The report claims that while the latter two have inquired over a loan move, the Gunners would prefer a permanent sale and would be tempted by offers in the region of €40m to €50m, which converts to about £33m to £41m.

In other words, if the club are able to sell the £58k-per-week ace for the higher sum, that would represent a profit of at least £21m, and for all the talent and potential he has, that seems like too good a deal to turn down, especially when Arteta already has a plethora of left-backs to choose from.

Ultimately, it would be fair to say that Kiwior's move to Arsenal last January has not really worked out on the pitch, but should he move on for such a significant price in January, or even next summer, then his original transfer would have to be considered a success, at least from a financial perspective.