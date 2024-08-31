Key Takeaways Arsenal's perfect start to the season is due to their solid defence.

The addition of Mikel Merino will strengthen their midfield, but Thomas Partey's performance has been strong in the opening games.

The Gunners could unleash a replacement for Partey against Brighton, offering more composure and possession retention.

Arsenal have started the new Premier League season in perfect fashion. Two games, two wins, two goals scored in both outings and they are yet to concede.

The Gunners have evidently begun things as they ended in 2023/24. Bang in form. Their record on the road in particular throughout 2024 has been incredible. They are yet to lose any of their ten matches and have conceded just three times. Yeah, beating Mikel Arteta's bunch of freak athletes is a hard task.

That challenge for opposing teams could become even harder after the late arrival of box-crashing and serial duel-winner Mikel Merino.

The Spaniard arrived from Real Sociedad in a late move before Friday's transfer deadline but it's unlikely he'll be an instant starter.

Why Merino won't play against Brighton

It was confirmed by Arteta during his pre-match press conference that the midfielder had picked up an instant injury in his first full training session with the group.

Gabriel allegedly landed on the new signing and caused a shoulder issue that will rule now him out for a number of weeks.

In time, he will no doubt become the natural holding of the left-sided 8 role Arsenal have been seeking to strengthen after Granit Xhaka's departure a year ago.

Xhaka is no more, however, with Declan Rice beginning the opening two matches in that role. Behind him has been Thomas Partey, a Marmite character to supporters.

Thomas Partey's season so far

At the start of the 2023/24 term, the former Atletico Madrid star was given an interesting role. Partey didn't start in midfield but it was at right-back where he was entrusted.

What came over Arteta to operate in this manner is still a question we're still trying to answer. Anyway, that little experiment was abruptly ended when the Ghanaian picked up an injury, something that plagued his campaign.

Partey returned at the back end of the season to mixed reviews. Clearly leggy, clearly lacking much energy and consistently overrun, it didn't bode well for his future at the Emirates Stadium.

That said, he has survived the cull this summer, one that's seen the likes of Emile Smith Rowe, Fabio Vieira and Eddie Nketiah shown the exit door.

He has stood out in the opening two games, though, notably against Aston Villa last weekend where the midfielder scored a crucial goal to put the game out of sight for Unai Emery's team.

So, dropping him immediately would be quite harsh, yes? Probably. That said, Amadou Onana did have the beating of him when surging forward with precision.

Against quick and fleet-footed opposition the idea of Partey playing as the deepest midfielder is a scary one. That's the threat Brighton will pose to the Gunners on Saturday lunchtime.

New signing Matt O'Riley could play but it's the wide players who cut inside with relentless desire - chiefly Kaoru Mitoma and Simon Adingra - who could cause problems. You've also got the threat of Joao Pedro.

Arsenal found it difficult against Morgan Rogers who occupies similar pockets of space to Pedro last weekend. At one point the Englishman led a merry jig around Rice and Partey who couldn't deal with his exciting and fluid play style.

Completing five dribbles and winning eight duels, Arsenal cannot afford Pedro and Co the same luxury this weekend.

The best replacements for Partey

There are a few solutions if Arteta wishes to take Partey out of the firing line. Ethan Nwaneri, who shone so bright in pre-season, could be given the nod but it's too soon for the academy prospect.

That move would see Rice move back into his natural holding role. It's a position he'll likely play in once Merino is up to speed too. A clash with Brighton isn't the time to hand the Spaniard a debut either.

That leaves one man, Arsenal's "big-game player" as he was coined in 2023 by Daily Mirror journalist Darren Lewis. That is Jorginho.

The Italian is yet to play a single minute this season but he has been a vital player for the club, notably against teams who will press the Gunners and look to play against them.

Funnily enough, it was at Villa Park where we first saw that big-match mentality with the Euro 2020 winner popping up to find the back of the net via Emiliano Martinez in the dying embers.

Since then he has only gone from strength to strength in Arsenal colours. Handed the Player of the Match award against Newcastle back in February, the 32-year-old has been rolling back the years in 2024.

He was notably outstanding in a vital 2-1 win over Liverpool, again winning the Man of the Match gong. On that occasion, no player retained possession better, had more touches or made more passes.

You may well argue that Jorginho could struggle with the pace of Brighton's counter-attack too but he will offer his side more composure, a better ability to evade the press and the capability to retain possession. In short, he's ideal for the sort of game that could play out this weekend.

Looking at the numbers, it makes for interesting reading with Jorginho far better last season when it came to passing and maintaining possession but Partey was the more aggressive (only just) when it came to the defensive phases of play.

Jorginho vs Partey in 2023/24 (Premier League) Stat (per 90 mins) Jorginho Partey Pass success rate 89% 89.6% Long pass success 76.3% 68.5% Expected Assists (xA) 0.21 0.07 Key passes 7.94 6.93 Progressive passes 9.90 8.18 Shot-creating actions 2.65 2.84 Tackles won 0.98 1.25 Interceptions 1.18 1.25 Progressive carries 0.78 1.70 Aerials won % 50% 47% Stats via FBRef.

A pass is considered progressive if the distance between the starting point and the next touch is at least 10 meters closer to the opponent's goal or any completed pass into the penalty area.

Both aren't the most mobile of characters but Jorginho is certainly the more consistent and despite Partey's promising opening to the new campaign, a switch must be considered to deal with the threats that Fabian Hurzeler's in-form side will pose.