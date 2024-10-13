In October 2024, Arsenal are once again firmly in contention for a Premier League title battle, remaining unbeaten after the first seven league outings, sitting just a point off table toppers Liverpool.

It will be the third season in a row that Mikel Arteta’s side will fancy their chances of securing another league title, despite it being over 20 years since their last triumph.

The Gunners have enjoyed a huge transition under the Spaniard’s guidance, with the prospect of a title battle a real distant dream after a few years of disappointment on the pitch under Unai Emery.

It’s been a phenomenal rise, with the North London outfit now one of the hardest sides to beat in the division, as demonstrated by their defensive record last season, which saw them concede just 29 times in 38 matches.

One transfer window certainly sent them on the way, in a key period that allowed for needed investment along with the departures of numerous fringe first-team members.

Arsenal’s transfer window back in summer 2022/23

Ahead of the 2022/23 campaign, Arteta raided former side Manchester City to try and poach some of their impact players whilst also strengthening his own side.

Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko arrived at the Emirates after swapping Manchester for London, with both players still important members of the Spaniard’s current squad.

Matt Turner was brought in as a backup to Aaron Ramsdale, mainly featuring in cup competitions and the group stage of the Europa League.

Whilst the American may not have had the impact he would’ve envisaged in North London, he did make the club a profit, joining for £5.5m before joining Nottingham Forest for £7m the following summer.

Previous first-team starters Lucas Torreira and Bernd Leno both departed for Galatasaray and Fulham respectively, generating funds for the new incomings at the Emirates.

However, one other player departed the club on a permanent basis during that window, with the club potentially living to regret his departure.

The player who Arsenal may regret selling

Midfielder Matteo Guendouzi showed promise during his early days as an Arsenal player, but attitude problems plagued his stint in the Premier League with the Gunners.

He infamously had a fallout with Arteta over his behaviour during training sessions in the 2020/21 season, subsequently being forced to train with the youth team - a period of time that tarnished his once-promising time at the club.

The now 25-year-old was sold during the summer of 2022 for just £9m to French side Marseille - ending his two-year stint as a Gunners first-team member.

However, over the last couple of years, he’s massively developed, with the “monster” talent, as dubbed by talent scout Jacek Kulig, now a key player for Serie A side Lazio.

Matteo Guendouzi's stats since leaving Arsenal in 2022 Season Games Goals Assists 2022/23 43 5 5 2023/24 50 0 1 2024/25 8 1 0 Total: 101 6 6 Stats via Transfermarkt

As a result of his consistent displays following his Emirates departure, Guendouzi is now valued at £32m as per Football Transfers - an increase of 255% in just two years.

His attitude undoubtedly ruined his time at Arsenal, but he may have finally matured and has demonstrated the quality that many knew he was capable of - finally letting his on-field performances do the talking.

Given his value increase and impressive numbers over the last few years, there may be a few regrets over his departure, with the talent undoubtedly able to star in the current squad.

An injury to Martin Odegaard has seen an opening in the midfield department, with Guendouzi more than capable of filling that void had he stayed in North London.